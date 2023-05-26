It is rightly said, 'the simplest things can bring the most happiness' and for foodies like us, it's the taste of soulful food that uplifts our mood instantly. Imagine that yummy crunch on the cucumber in your salad or wrap - it is irresistible, right? We totally agree cucumber is super delicious to boot and when served cool, it is absolutely refreshing, yet unfortunately, we hardly give it its due credit. Call it a fruit or vegetable, cucumber is extremely nutritious and holds a constant position in our meals throughout the year. If you notice, you would find yourself relishing this food item almost every single day, in the form of raita, salad, juice, pickle and even sabzi at times. But if you feel you are done with experimenting with the humble cucumber, then hold on, there are miles to go before giving up!

Thanks to its crunchy texture and neutral taste, cucumber gives you enough room to experiment. We recently came across one such cucumber salad recipe that is not only unique but also adds a refreshing flavour to your palate. It's called warm cucumber-lemon salad. It is very easy to make and includes just three to four basic ingredients. All you need to keep in mind is, every time prepare it fresh just before consumption.

Also Read: Summer-Special Cucumber Raita May Help You Lose Weight Too

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Why Should You Eat Warm Cucumber-Lemon Salad Fresh?

To put it simply, salads taste the best when eaten fresh. However, due to the busy schedule during weekdays, we often prepare it beforehand and store it for whenever we need them. For this particular salad recipe, the situation is a bit different. Let us explain it to you in detail.

Cucumber contains 96 percent water, which can make a dish soggy in no time, and when kept open, the water (in cucumber) may dry out way too soon. Hence, it is always suggested to prepare a cucumber salad fresh to enjoy the taste and texture to the fullest. Moreover, this recipe involves heating the cucumber and adding salt and lemon - all of which add excess moisture to the salad, which, if left unattended for a long time, may release water and make it unappetizing and tasteless.

How To Make Warm Cucumber-Lemon Salad?

For this recipe, use cucumber with peel. The peel adds the extra crunch to the dish. Start by cleaning the cucumber well and cutting and rubbing both edges to remove the wax. This will also prevent the cucumber salad from turning bitter. Now, cut it into thin round slices and keep it aside.

Heat some olive oil in a pan and place the cucumber to cook. Cook both sides on high heat for around two-three minutes and sprinkle some freshly chopped mint and coriander on top. Add salt and black pepper and give a final toss. Transfer the salad to a bowl, drizzle some lemon juice on the top and serve. You may also add some chilli flakes for the heat. And you have a delicious bowl of warm cucumber-lemon salad ready in not even five minutes. Click here for the detailed recipe.

Also Read: Want An Easy Weight Loss Drink? Try This Delicious Cucumber Chaas Recipe

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Eat Warm Cucumber-Lemon Salad?

You can have it as is as a snack or pair it with your usual dal chawal or roti sabzi. That's not all. You can also add it as a filling to your wrap or sandwich for a salty-sour taste, along with some crunch. If you want, you can also replace the regular achar with this salad for your meal.

Now, without further ado, try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. Meanwhile, here we bring you some more interesting ways to add cucumber to your meal. Click here to know more.