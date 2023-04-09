If you're on a weight loss diet, chances are you're looking for more food and drink options you can try. We are surrounded by unhealthy options and processed remedies that do more harm the good. It is not easy to stop eating your favourite items and swapping them out for more 'nutritious' ones. Now that summer is here, the temptation to gorge on ice-creams and fizzy drinks is stronger than ever. But you must know that these items will only lead to weight gain and belly fat. So how to stay cool and hydrated? Consume natural drinks that you can make at home. There are actually many options to choose from, but the one we recommend today is good old chaas. Well, not exactly good 'old' chaas, because this one comes with a twist! This unique buttermilk also contains cucumber, a refreshing ingredient filled with nutrients. Find out more below.





Is Chaas Good For Weight Loss? Benefits Of Chaas (Buttermilk)

Chaas is basically made using curds (dahi), which in itself is a great weight-loss ingredient. If you're worried about the fat content of curds, you can opt for a low-fat version for making the buttermilk. Here's why you should be having more chaas:

Chaas is rich in protein as well as calcium. It can keep you satiated for longer and drive away hunger pangs.

Chaas is said to boost metabolism as it eases digestion and promotes gut health through its probiotic properties.

Chaas helps you stay hydrated and energised in a natural way.

Chaas is rich in vitamins and minerals that detoxify the body and also improve immunity.

Moreover, we often add cumin (jeera) to enhance the taste of chaas. Jeera itself is a miracle spice. It helps you metabolise food faster and thus aids in weight loss. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties too.





Is Cucumber Good For Weight Loss? Health Benefits Of Cucumber

Want a low-cal veggie? Then opt for cucumber.100 grams of cucumber is said to contain only around 16 calories. Here is what you need to know:

The high water content of cucumber is said to help in weight loss.

Cucumbers provide natural hydration that can boost bodily functions including metabolism.

Although low in protein, cucumbers contain vitamins C and K, magnesium, potassium and manganese. It helps avoid bloating and other digestive issues.

Cucumbers do not have high amounts of fat or sugar. This means that they can also help reduce belly fat.

Cucumber's antioxidant properties can greatly reduce the risk of various diseases in the long term.

Now you know that chaas and cucumber are wonderfully nutritious even separately. So why not combine them to double the benefits? Check out the recipe below:

How To Make Cucumber Chaas At Home | Quick And Easy Recipe For Cucumber Buttermilk

What You Need:

This drink is not just made using curds and cucumber. It also contains mint leaves, green chillies or chilli powder, cumin (jeera) powder, coriander and salt. Feel free to add other spices of your choice or adjust the quantities to your liking. This drink can take experimentation in its stride!





How To Prepare:

Combine low-fat curds and water to make buttermilk. Churn or blend to get a frothy mixture.

Blend chopped cucumber with mint and chillies to form a puree.

Mix the buttermilk and the puree in a blender. Alternatively, churn them together by hand.

Add the spices mentioned earlier and salt to taste.

You can have the chaas immediately, but it is best enjoyed chilled. Remember to top it with chopped coriander.

Click here for the full recipe for Cucumber Chaas





Beat the heat this summer with this delicious chaas, and also reap its weight loss benefits. Need we say more?







Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.