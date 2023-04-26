We are barely halfway through summer and we already feel exhausted. Extreme heat is taking a toll on our mood, energy levels as well as overall health. It is essential that we modify our diet according to the season and opt for summer-friendly foods. We should not only include more hydrating ingredients but also stay away from those with a heating effect on our bodies. A number of fruits and veggies are popular during summer because of their high water content. One such ingredient is cucumber. Although botanically a fruit, cucumbers are widely considered to be a vegetable - mainly because they tend to be used in savoury rather than sweet preparations. Here's why you need to add cucumbers to your diet:





What Are The Health Benefits Of Cucumbers? | Health Benefits Of Cucumbers:

1. Relieves digestive issues

Cucumbers can help combat problems such as indigestion, acidity and bloating. It has a diuretic effect and can thus provide relief from constipation. It helps promote regular bowel movements as well as overall intestinal health.





2. Detoxifies the body

Cucumbers help flush out toxins from your body, due to their high water content as well as digestion-friendly properties. Cucumber juice is a simple and effective detox drink you can opt for.





3. Good for your heart

Cucumber contains plant compounds that reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and also lower the amount of bad cholesterol.





4. Rich in antioxidants

Cucumbers contain antioxidants that can help combat free radical damage and oxidative stress. Cucumbers also contain vitamins C and K, magnesium, potassium and manganese.





Find out more nutritional facts about cucumber here. Last, but not the least, find out how it can help you with weight management.

Is Cucumber Good For Weight Loss?





Cucumbers have a high water content (nearly 96%), and consuming them can help you feel satiated for longer. This, in turn, can help curb cravings and aid in weight loss. Cucumbers contain negligible amounts of fat and sugar. They provide natural hydration and may improve metabolism, thus helping you shed extra kilos. Consuming cucumbers alone will not help with your weight loss goals. But making them part of your regular diet and combining them with nutrient-rich foods can help manage your weight. Here are a few easy recipes to get started:

Here Are 5 Healthy And Interesting Ways To Add Cucumber To Your Summer Diet:

1. Cucumber Curd Rice

A bowl of yummy curd rice is the definition of a comfort meal for many of us. This simple dish rejuvenates us after spending long hours in the heat and is also light on the system. We recommend taking the regular version up a notch by making cucumber curd rice. This is an easy and healthy way of bringing some variety to your meals. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

2. Cucumber Idli And Chutney

Want to taste a different sort of idli? Then this one is a must-try! Cucumber idli is a delicately flavoured dish you can relish with the chutneys of your choice. It also contains a hint of coconut that makes it even more delicious. This idli can be ready in less than 30 minutes. Click here for the full recipe. If you're looking for a unique side dish, you can also infuse the flavours of cucumber into a South Indian-style chutney. Find the recipe here.

3. Cucumber Chaas

Who doesn't enjoy a glass of soul-soothing chaas in summer? Make your chaas (buttermilk) even more hydrating and yummy by adding some cucumber to it! This drink is not only good for digestion but also suitable for those on a weight-loss diet. It can be prepared in just 10 minutes. Click here for the full recipe.





4. Cucumber Coolers

There are several ways to use cucumber to make nutritious drinks. A simple option is to blend cucumber and mint/ coriander to make a lovely green concoction. Full recipe here. You can also give it a twist by making a cucumber watermelon cooler - and take advantage of both these summer-friendly ingredients. Click here for the complete recipe.

5. Cucumber Salads

You can use cucumber as one of the ingredients for many veggie salads. If you want a traditional option, choose a kosambari salad. This moong dal salad is loaded with nutrients and flavours that you will love. Click here for the recipe. You can also make a simple and refreshing dahi cucumber salad using just 5 ingredients. This is slightly similar to a raita but does not contain onion. Find the complete recipe here.





