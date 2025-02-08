When we think of South Indian food, sambar, idli, and dosa are what come to mind. While they enjoy all the limelight, there are several other dishes that do not get as much attention. One such hidden gem hailing from the beautiful city of Madurai in Tamil Nadu is the Bun Butter Toast. If you're someone who adores all things buttery, this one is definitely worth a try. Imagine a sweet, buttery bun that just melts in your mouth as soon as you take the first bite. That's exactly what you'll experience with this delightful snack. Intrigued to know how to make it? Read on!

What Is Madurai Bun Butter Toast?

Bun butter toast is one of the most iconic snacks in Madurai. Made with buns smeared in butter and sugar, it's a snack that offers an interesting blend of sweet and salty flavours. It's closely akin to the classic bun maska, but with a hint of sweetness. The best part? It's ready in just under 10 minutes. It makes for a mouth-watering snack to enjoy with your evening cup of chai.

How To Make Madurai-Special Bun Butter Toast | Bun Butter Toast Recipe

The recipe for this was shared by the Instagram page @ohcheatday. To prepare it, slit the bun in half and spread a generous amount of butter on both sides. Top one side with coconut sugar or regular sugar, depending on your preference. Close the bun with the other half and spread some more butter on top. Sprinkle sugar again. Heat butter in a pan and place the bun in it. Cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook on the other side. Pour in milk and press the bun with a spatula, allowing the milk to soak into the bun. Flip the bun and pour more milk. Repeat the process, then remove from heat. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips To Make Perfect Madurai Bun Butter Toast:

1.Use Fresh Buns

When making Madurai bun butter toast, ensure you use fresh buns. The fresher they are, the softer they'll be, and the more delicious your toast will turn out.

2. Be Generous With The Butter

Butter is the star ingredient of this recipe, so be generous with it. Spread it nicely all over the bun for the best results.

3. Allow The Milk To Soak Into The Bun

Let the milk soak fully into the bun before flipping it and cooking it on the other side. If you don't, your toast won't be as soft in texture.





