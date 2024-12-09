We Indians simply cannot do without chutney. Whether we're having roti-sabzi or dal-chawal, a serving of chutney on the side makes the food taste better, doesn't it? The best part is that we have so many exciting chutney varieties to choose from. From sweet and spicy to tangy - there's a chutney for every taste preference. While you may have tried classics such as pudina and amla chutney, have you ever tried or heard of thanni chutney? This unique chutney hails from Madurai in Tamil Nadu and makes for a delicious accompaniment to South Indian dishes. So, if you love South Indian food as much as we do, we suggest you give this chutney a try soon!

What Is Thanni Chutney?

Thanni chutney is a staple in Tamil households, loved for its spicy flavour. It is commonly paired with South Indian classic dishes such as idli, dosa, uttapam, and more. What sets this chutney apart? It is prepared using a blend of spices, chana dal, and coriander leaves. The best part is that you don't need coconut to prepare it, but it gives a similar flavour profile. The word 'thanni' refers to 'watery' in Tamil, referring to the thin consistency of the chutney.

How To Store Thanni Chutney?

To ensure thanni chutney lasts long, make sure to store it in an airtight container. This prevents its exposure to moisture and keeps it fresh for a longer period of time. If you plan to use it within a few days, store it in the refrigerator.

How To Make Thanni Chutney At Home | Thanni Chutney Recipe

The recipe for thanni chutney was shared by the Instagram page @diningwithdhoot. To begin with, heat oil in a pan and add garlic cloves, minced ginger, and chopped green chillies. Saute for a minute or two, then add chopped onions and cook them until translucent. Allow the mixture to cool down, and then add it to a blender. Next, add coriander leaves, roasted chana dal, and water. Blend to form a smooth paste. For the tadka, heat oil in a pan and add hing, mustard seeds, urad dal, dried red chillies, onions, and a handful of curry leaves. Cook well and add the prepared paste to it. Add salt to taste and some more water if needed. Give it a nice mix and enjoy it with idli, upma, dosa, or uttapam.

Watch the complete video below:

Looks quite easy to make, right? Try making it at home and treat your family to something different. Do let us know how everyone liked its taste.