Some foods like revari and chikki make a short appearance during peak winter and when they do, Indian households stack them up to have them almost every day. Chilkki or gajak is a sweet Indian snack or dessert that spells warmth and comfort. Chikki made of gur and peanuts is the most common one you'll find in confectionery shops and roadside stalls. But there is a huge variety of chikki out there that you can explore to try it in different flavours and textures.





This chikki made with amaranth seeds is the best pick for those who wan't to try a healthier version of chikki for weight loss diet or diabetes diet. Amaranth is also known as rajgira, cholia or as 'ramdana', which translates to 'God's own grain'.











Amaranth Benefits:

Amaranth is considered excellent for diabetics as it is gluten-free, low in carbohydrate and high in fibre. It contains easily digestible starch, which otherwise can lead to sudden rise in blood sugar. This food also facilitates gradual release of sugar in blood stream, again preventing sugar spikes.

Considering that amaranth is rich in various other nutrients, especially, protein, it proves to be quite helpful in losing weight also.

Amaranth is full of antioxidants, which play a significant role in boosting immunity and ward of cold, cough and other common seasonal infections.

This pseudo grain is also rich in calcium and minerals like iron, phosphorus and most importantly manganese.

Besides all of the above, foods made with amaranth provide you lots of energy and keep you warm in winter.

Amaranth or rajgira flour contains a good amount of lysine, which can help in absorption of calcium

Amaranth Uses:

Ladoos made with amaranth is a popular traditional Indian dessert. It is usually served during fasting festivals like Navratri. Many people also include the seeds in the recipe of bread, soup, salad and even desserts. This amaranth chikki is one such recipe that you must try in winter for good health.











Amaranth Chikki Recipe:

Here's the complete recipe of amaranth chikki.





You just need two ingredients to make this winter delight - amaranth and jaggery. If you want, you can also add dry fruits like cashews, peanuts, almonds and walnuts to add more flavours and some more crunch to it.





Do try this healthy chikki recipe this winter.







