As soon as one mentions Maharashtrian cuisine, what is the first thing that comes to mind? Is it the famous vada pav, pav bhaji, kothambir wadi, or the fiery curries like khandeshi chicken and kolhapuri vegetables? Well, there are several things in this cuisine that we can't seem to get enough of. The mix of sweet, tangy and spicy flavours from this region just shows how versatile the food culture in Maharashtra is. And for you to get some of that Maharashtrian taste at your home, here we bring you some must-try veg curries from the region. These veg curries are easy to make and all things delicious. You can pair them with rotis and salad and give a new taste to your family members! Check out the recipes below:





Here Are 5 Veg Maharashtrian Curries

Keri Aamti or Kairichi Aamti is a fantastic summer recipe that is our top recommendation! It's a rich, sweet and spicy gravy cooked with raw mangoes and spices that's served over steamed white rice. The tangy flavour of raw mangoes is combined with the spices to create an excellent taste.





Bharli Vangli is a popular way to prepare brinjals stuffed with coconut, onion, jaggery, and Marathi goda spice. Bharli Vangi is made the Konkani way, with roasted peanuts and fresh coriander leaves added to the masala mixture. This gives it a hearty flavour that makes you crave more.

Kadhi is a popular North Indian recipe. Every region has its way of making kadhi. In contrast to the North Indian version, Maharashtrians generally keep the flavours light. They make use of less spice and opt out of the pakodas as well. This kadhi recipe only takes 20 minutes to cook.





4. Chawli Usal

Chawli is the Maharashtrian word for lobia, or black-eyed beans, which is a common legume in Maharashtrian households. Chilli powder, turmeric powder, goda masala or garam masala, grated coconut, unsweetened desiccated coconut, and oil are used to make Chawli Usal.

5. Takatla Palak

Takatla Palak is a spinach dish cooked in buttermilk gravy. This simple, slightly tangy curry is a delicious recipe to have any day. It's a comforting recipe to have; that's why many people cook this throughout the year!





Make these delicious recipes today!