Make South Indian Godhuma Dosa In Its Traditional Form With This Quick And Easy Recipe

A South Indian meal of dosa with coconut chutney can light up our day instantly. If you claim yourself to be a staunch dosa lover and think that you've tried all kinds of dosas there are, check again. Have you tried the traditional godhuma dosa yet? If not, do it right away! Godhuma dosa is a popular dish in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which is made with wheat flour. It is also known as "Ghodi Dosa" in Karnataka. To make regular dosa, you have to prepare in advance and keep the batter for fermentation or soak dal overnight; you don't have to do all of that in the case of godhuma dosa.





Yes, godhuma dosa is an instant recipe that can be made easily in little time. So, for all those hurried mornings, when you are strapped of time, this quick and easy instant dosa recipe will come to the rescue. It is made with whole wheat flour, which is a relatively healthy grain, rich in fibre and carbohydrates, and many other macro and micro nutrients.





Recipe of Godhuma Dosa -

Ingredients





1 cups Whole Wheat Flour

1 Onion , chopped

2 tablespoons curd

1 Green Chilli, chopped

1 sprig of curry leaves, roughly chopped

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon oil





How To Make Godhuma Dosa -

Step 1 - Combine wheat flour and curd, and make a smooth batter with the help of some water.

Step 2 - Add salt and let the batter sit for a couple of hours.

Step 3 - Add rest of the ingredients - onions, curry leaves and chillies. Mix well and add more water, if required, to attain a smooth consistency.

Step 4 - Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in pan and pour one ladleful of batter. Spread the batter in circles, and cook it from both the sides, just like you make your usual dosa. Make other dosas with entire batter.





This recipe will yield two to three dosas. If you like, you can stuff the dosa with aloo or paneer stuffing of your choice. Serve this healthy and delicious godhuma dosa with your favourite coconut chutney or sambhar. If you don't have time to make coconut chutney, you can pair the dosa with regular green chutney or even tomato sauce.









