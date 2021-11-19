With the onset of the winter season, our urge to dig in sweet gooey delights also sets in. Most of us like to enjoy elaborate spicy meals during this time of the year. And, when we talk of satiating the rumbling tummy with good food, we simply cannot skip the dessert part. Can you? Desserts too have to be equally nice and delicious. We like to enjoy a variety of sweet treats in the winter season, including various kinds of halwa recipes that never disappoint. But if you are wondering about the recipes, we tell you to worry not. We have prepared a list of 5 halwa recipes that you can prepare this season.





It's time to impress your family and friends. Take a look:

Here Are 5 Halwa Recipes For Winter Season

Winter and gajar ka halwa has a special connection. Besides the rich taste and texture, it's healthy and good for the body during winters.

Another winter favourite dessert is waiting for your attention. Most of us prepare it when the temperature dips. It is a perfect blend of Moong daal flavoured with cardamom and almonds cooked into lots of desi ghee. It may take some time to get ready but trust us, you won't be disappointed with the results.

This is one of the most delicious ways you'll come across if you are planning to relish dry fruits, especially almonds. It is an easy recipe and will hardly take 10 minutes to get ready. Take some almonds, blanch and peel them and cook with dollops of desi ghee. Your perfect winter sweet dish is ready to be savoured.

If you are looking for an easy recipe that can be cooked with minimum ingredients, go ahead with atte ka halwa. It's a classic north Indian dessert traditionally prepared with whole wheat flour. After you prepare this, don't forget to garnish it with almonds and pistachios. Cook it up and share it with your family.

If you are someone who is conscious about health and likes to give twists to the food items, this recipe is for you. Ever thought walnuts could be relished in such a delicious manner as well?





Hope your winter days are filled with incredible sweet delights including these delicious halwa recipes.



