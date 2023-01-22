Indian cuisine is famous for its rich and flavourful curries. Be it the classic dal makhni, shahi paneer, sambar or korma, these traditional delicacies have fans all across the world. However, as much as we love relishing these curries, their real taste comes only when paired with an Indian bread. And one such popular Indian bread is naan - a leavened flatbread that is mostly cooked in a tandoor (clay oven). Now you may think that you can enjoy naan only at a restaurant, but what if we told you that you can make this fluffy bread right from the comfort of your kitchen? Today, we bring you a lip-smacking chilli cheese naan recipe that is ideal for an indulgent weekend meal. The best part is that you don't even need a tandoor to make this naan.





If you're someone who loves cheese, you'll surely love this naan! It is soft, fluffy and all things delicious! The addition of chillies makes it even more flavourful. Chilli cheese naan makes for a delightful pair with any curry, be it butter chicken or dal makhni. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe.

Chilli Cheese Naan Recipe: How To Make Chilli Cheese Naan

To begin with, mix together active dry yeast, sugar and warm water. Keep aside for 10-15 minutes or until the yeast activates. Take a large bowl and add flour, curd, salt and oil. Mix well and knead to form a smooth dough. Cover the dough with a moist cloth and keep in a warm place for around an hour.





In a bowl, add chillies, cheese, red chilli flakes, salt and fresh coriander leaves. Mix well and set aside. Once the dough has doubled in size, cut it into equal portions. Now, pour some flour onto a clean surface and roll the dough evenly using a rolling pin.





Sprinkle the chilli cheese mixture in the middle, seal the edges and roll it again. Heat a heavy non-stick skillet over medium flame and place the rolled out dough in it. Allow it to cook until it puffs up. Flip the naan and cook for a few more minutes. Brush with melted butter and serve warm! Chilli cheese naan is ready!





So, what are you waiting for? Make this delicious naan at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.