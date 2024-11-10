Do you tend to make poha every other day for breakfast? It is a great option for a nutritious meal. In today's fast-paced world, finding time to cook a healthy and satisfying breakfast can be a challenge. This is where pre-mixed poha comes to the rescue. This simple recipe is a perfect solution for busy mornings and a great way to start your day. By preparing a batch of pre-mixed poha in advance, you can enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast in just a few minutes.
Also Read: Green Chutney Premix: This Simple Recipe Can Amp Up Your Daily Meals Within Seconds
Why Pre-Mixed Poha is a Game-Changer:
Time-Saving: Pre-mixed poha eliminates the need for chopping and measuring ingredients every morning.
Convenient: Simply add hot water and enjoy a ready-to-eat meal.
Customizable: You can customize the flavour profile by adding your preferred spices and toppings.
Healthy and Nutritious: Poha is a good source of carbohydrates and fibre, making it a healthy breakfast option.
Poha Pre-Mix Recipe I How to Make Pre-Mixed Poha:
Ingredients:
Poha (flattened rice)
Mustard seeds
Cumin seeds
Green chillies, chopped
Curry leaves
Turmeric powder
Coriander powder
Salt
Roasted peanuts, crushed
Amchur powder (dried mango powder)
Instructions:
- Roast the Poha: Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chilies, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and coriander powder. Saute until fragrant.
- Add the Poha: Add the poha to the pan and roast until it becomes crispy.
- Season and Store: Add roasted peanuts, salt, and amchur powder to the poha and mix well. Store the mixture in an airtight container for up to 2 months.
How To Prepare Poha With Pre-Mix:
Boil Water: Heat water in a kettle or microwave.
Add Poha: Add the desired amount of pre-mixed poha to a bowl.
Pour Hot Water: Pour hot water over the poha, ensuring it is fully covered.
Let it Sit: Let the poha sit for 5-10 minutes to soften.
Serve: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy!
Also Read: Love Poha? 7 Ideas To Make It Tastier And Healthier
Additional Tips:
- Customize Your Mix: Add your favourite spices and herbs to customize the flavour of your pre-mixed poha.
- Experiment with Toppings: Top your poha with chopped vegetables, yogurt, or a fried egg for a more substantial meal.
- Store Properly: Store the pre-mixed poha in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to maintain its freshness.
This simple recipe is a perfect solution for busy mornings and a great way to start your day.