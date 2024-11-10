Do you tend to make poha every other day for breakfast? It is a great option for a nutritious meal. In today's fast-paced world, finding time to cook a healthy and satisfying breakfast can be a challenge. This is where pre-mixed poha comes to the rescue. This simple recipe is a perfect solution for busy mornings and a great way to start your day. By preparing a batch of pre-mixed poha in advance, you can enjoy a delicious and nutritious breakfast in just a few minutes.





Also Read: Green Chutney Premix: This Simple Recipe Can Amp Up Your Daily Meals Within Seconds



Why Pre-Mixed Poha is a Game-Changer:

Time-Saving: Pre-mixed poha eliminates the need for chopping and measuring ingredients every morning.

Convenient: Simply add hot water and enjoy a ready-to-eat meal.

Customizable: You can customize the flavour profile by adding your preferred spices and toppings.

Healthy and Nutritious: Poha is a good source of carbohydrates and fibre, making it a healthy breakfast option.

Poha Pre-Mix Recipe I How to Make Pre-Mixed Poha:

Ingredients:





Poha (flattened rice)

Mustard seeds

Cumin seeds

Green chillies, chopped

Curry leaves

Turmeric powder

Coriander powder

Salt

Roasted peanuts, crushed

Amchur powder (dried mango powder)





Instructions:

Roast the Poha: Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, cumin seeds, green chilies, curry leaves, turmeric powder, and coriander powder. Saute until fragrant. Add the Poha: Add the poha to the pan and roast until it becomes crispy. Season and Store: Add roasted peanuts, salt, and amchur powder to the poha and mix well. Store the mixture in an airtight container for up to 2 months.

How To Prepare Poha With Pre-Mix:





Boil Water: Heat water in a kettle or microwave.

Add Poha: Add the desired amount of pre-mixed poha to a bowl.

Pour Hot Water: Pour hot water over the poha, ensuring it is fully covered.

Let it Sit: Let the poha sit for 5-10 minutes to soften.

Serve: Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy!





Also Read: Love Poha? 7 Ideas To Make It Tastier And Healthier





Additional Tips:

Customize Your Mix: Add your favourite spices and herbs to customize the flavour of your pre-mixed poha.

Experiment with Toppings: Top your poha with chopped vegetables, yogurt, or a fried egg for a more substantial meal.

Store Properly: Store the pre-mixed poha in an airtight container in a cool, dry place to maintain its freshness.



This simple recipe is a perfect solution for busy mornings and a great way to start your day.