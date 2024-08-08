In Indian households, chutney is not just a condiment but an emotion. It is a must-have condiment that completes every meal. Whether it's the tangy burst accompanying samosas, a zesty punch in sandwiches, or a refreshing dip for your snacks, chutney holds a special place in our culinary tradition. While chutney itself takes a little time to prepare, there are times when you cannot spare even a single moment, especially if you have last-minute guests. Enter the green chutney premix – a game changer for those moments when you need to whip up a delicious chutney within seconds and without any fuss! Want to know how to make it? Then you have landed on the right page! Read on to learn how you can make green chutney premix in no time!





Also Read: These 7 Homemade Chutney Recipes Are The Best To Savour With Your Meals

Photo Credit: iStock



What Makes Green Chutney Premix A Must-Have At Home?

This green chutney premix is a lifesaver for those times when you need a quick and flavourful condiment. This premix allows you to whip up a fresh and tangy chutney in minutes, which is perfect for pairing with snacks, sandwiches, or even main dishes. It is especially useful when unexpected guests arrive or when you need to prepare something on short notice. This premix combines essential ingredients like coriander, mint, green chillies, and spices that provide a burst of freshness and flavour without the hassle of gathering and blending ingredients from scratch! This green chutney premix is a convenient addition to your kitchen!

Is Green Chutney Premix Healthy?

Absolutely! This green chutney premix is made with natural and fresh ingredients. Its star ingredient, coriander, is packed with vitamin C, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and iron. It can help boost immunity, reduce bad cholesterol and support overall health. Plus, a combination of these ingredients can help provide a cooling effect on your body!

How Long Can You Store This Green Chutney Premix For?

Since this green chutney premix contains fresh ingredients like herbs and chillies, it is best to consume it within three to four days for flavour and freshness. Make sure to store this premix in an airtight container in the refrigerator to maintain its colour and taste. If you need to store it for longer, consider freezing portions in ice cube trays with a little water, and thaw and use them as per need.

How To Make A Green Chutney Premix | Green Chutney Premix Recipe

Making a green chutney premix is pretty simple. This recipe was shared on Instagram by digital creator Alison Lethorn (@homechefalison). To make this, start by taking a mixer jar and add coriander leaves, mint leaves, green chillies, ginger, cumin, amchur powder, coriander powder, salt and roasted chana dal. Make sure the contents don't overcrowd the mixer jar. Grind for two to three minutes to make a fine powder with the ingredients. And it's done! Store it in an airtight container and add water and lemon whenever you crave a tangy, flavourful chutney!

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: 6 Yummy Tomato Chutney Recipes To Try From Different Regions





Will you try this green chutney premix at home? Let us know in the comments below!