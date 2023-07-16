Nothing quite raises our excitement levels as much as the weekend does. After putting in a strenuous amount of energy to work hard during the week, the two days of the weekend are specially reserved for relaxation and enjoyment. Of course, everyone has different plans for how they'd like to spend their weekend, but if you ask someone who's passionate about cooking, they'd probably want to try their hands on recipes they've been wanting to try since forever. As we have ample time on the weekend, it's the perfect opportunity to enjoy some cooking. If you too wish to explore the inner chef inside you, here we bring you a lip-smacking dhaba-style aloo bhuna masala recipe that is perfect for weekend indulgence.





What Is Aloo Bhuna Masala?

Aloo bhuna masala is a popular North Indian dish made with potatoes that are cooked in a flavourful curry. The term 'bhuna' refers to the process of slow cooking, which helps bring out the flavours of the dish. It is extremely wholesome and pairs well with roti, naan, or rice. You can relish aloo bhuna masala for lunch or dinner. While you can easily find this dish on a restaurant menu, nothing compares to the comfort of indulging in one that is made at a dhaba.

Dhaba-Style Aloo Bhuna Masala: How To Make Dhaba-Style Aloo Bhuna Masala

This recipe has been shared by food blogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. To make this dish, first heat some oil in a pan. Add jeera, bay leaf, cloves, black pepper, and black cardamom. Give it a nice mix and add chopped onions. Roast them until they become golden brown in colour. Now, add ginger-garlic paste, green chillies, and besan, and mix well. Roast the besan on a low flame. Take a cup of dahi and add Kashmiri red chilli powder, dhania powder, haldi, and jeera to it. Mix well. Add this to the onion-besan mixture and combine everything together. Pour in the tomato puree and salt. Next, add hot water, cover the lid, and allow the mixture to cook for a few minutes. Top it with garam masala, kasuri methi, and coriander leaves. In a separate kadhai, heat butter and add onions, capsicum, and boiled potatoes. Now pour the gravy over the aloos and mix everything together. Serve hot and enjoy!







Watch the detailed recipe video below:













Try out this delicious dish this weekend and impress your loved ones with your culinary skills. Happy Cooking!