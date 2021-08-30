Dum is a style of traditional slow cooking that is used mostly for meat dishes. The Dum Pukht, as it is traditionally called, is the concept of placing a heavy bottom vessel or clay pot, known as handi, on a woodfire. The vessel is sealed shut tightly, trapping all the steam flavours within it and enhancing the taste of the dish. This style of cooking is associated with dishes like nihari, haleem and the most popular, biryani. The dum style of cooking is great for cooking chicken or mutton as it leaves the meat incredibly tender and succulent. If you are intrested, you can easily make soem of these dum recipe at home.





Here is a list of 7 dum dishes you can rustle up at home:





1) Hyderabadi Dum Murg Biryani





This is the Kacchi Style of Biryani from Hyderabad, where the chicken used for layering is uncooked and is placed at the bottom of the handi. It takes longer to cook as the meat isn't pre-cooked before layering and cooks slowly. Despite the slow-cooking process, this biryani is packed with flavour.

Dum ka Murg is flavourful and delicious

2) Dum Paneer





While the dum cooking style is used mostly for meats, there is no rule that says it cannot be used for vegetarian dishes. Also, unlike meat, the paneer cooks faster and leaves you with a delicious and wholesome dish that is perfect to serve on any and every occasion.





3) Banarasi Dum Aloo





This tasty and spicy potato gravy is made using khus-khus (poppy seeds), tomato puree and a blend of spices. The best part about this dish is it is quick and easy to cook and is packed with deliciousness in every bite.





4) Dum Ka Murg





This recipe uses whole chicken that is marinated in a host of flavourful spices. The whole chicken is cooked with yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, fried onions, and green chillies.

A delicious and succulent chicken curry, this dum ka murg is a must try

5) Dum Keema





Minced meat is marinated in spices like cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, mace and nutmeg. To ensure the meat remains juicy and tender, this recipe also uses raw papaya.





6) Amchoori Dum Bhindi





Ladyfingers are stuffed with a spicy mix of onions, mango powder, chillies, cumin and turmeric sauteed in canola oil. You can give it a healthy twist by steaming the ladyfingers. This recipe takes 40 minutes to make.





7) Dum Malai Kofta





Succulent meatballs made using ginger, garlic, green chillies and tasty masalas, are slow-cooked in a mellow flavoured creamy gravy. It's garnished with coriander leaves.

Malai kofta is a loved vegetarian dish, making it in dum makes it even juicier and melt-in-the-mouth

Enjoy these flavourful dum dishes at home. Do tell us which recipes you enjoyed cooking.