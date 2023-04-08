How do you like to define your weekend? To us, it is all about indulgence. After a long and tiring week, we like to take a pause and spend some quality time with our loved ones. Here, food has a major role to play. We believe, weekend dining is something to be celebrated. This is the time when family and friends come together and bond over food and discussions about everything under the sun. Hence, we love putting in extra effort while cooking meals for the weekends. If you are a food enthusiast like us, your weekend too revolves around food. From preparing elaborate brunch to putting together a special dinner, there's a lot you can do. And if you are looking for some fresh, new meal ideas, internet always comes in handy. It is loaded with recipes that are unique, fuss-free and can be easily replicated at home. All you need to do is pick one as per your preference.





This weekend, we thought of replicating one of our favourite dishes from the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). While we agree, crispy chicken is the most popular food item at KFC, for vegetarians it's the crispy veg strips that win hearts. Succulent vegetables, coated with breadcrumbs, butter milk and a pool of spices and fried until crispy and brown, KFC veg strips spell indulgence. It is usually paired with cheese dip or hot sauce to experience a burst of flavours on your palate. Already slurping? So, what are you waiting for? Grab your cooking essentials and get going.

KFC-Style Crispy Veg Strips: How To Make KFC-Style Crispy Veg At Home:

A classic KFC-style crispy veg strip recipe involves both frying and baking methods. This can be a bit overwhelming for some, especially for a novice chef. Hence, to cut it short, we made some modifications in the recipe. Let's get started.





Get some carrots, peas, and potatoes. Alongside, you need buttermilk, breadcrumbs and a range of spices including paprika powder, garlic powder and more. If you can't find paprika powder, replace it with the regular red chilli powder.



Now, add some maida to the vegetables and knead a soft dough. Then cut strips out of it, coat in masalas and breadcrumbs and fry. We suggest, after frying for the first time, cool it down and fry again for added crispiness. The ones who are comfortable with baking, you can bake the veg strips after frying for the first time. That's it! You have a delicious batch of KFC-style crispy veg strips ready to be relished. Click here for the detailed recipe.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. For more such veg snacks recipes for weekend, click here.