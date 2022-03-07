Let's admit- we all look for some delectable and crispy snacks to enjoy with our evening cuppa. The list of snacks like samosa, chips, pakoras and biscuits are all time classics, but the search is never-ending. Every single time we look for something new and experiment with ingredients at home to sip our 'kadak chai' with. To help you with that, here we bring you 5 mix vegetable snacks that can be perfect to spruce up your tea-time. And the best part is, these snacks are super easy to make and come in many variations; from mixed veg cutlets to paratha, idli and more.





Besides being an ultimate choice for tea-time, these snacks can also be great options to satiate your hunger pangs and more. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started.





Here's A List Of 5 Mix Veg Snacks To Try From:

1. Mix Vegetable Idli

Let's start the list with this fiery recipe. If you are someone who loves spicy food, this recipe would perfectly fit the bill for you. As compared to the usual idli recipe, this recipe is a bit spicier as it contains some spices also, like red chilli powder, green chillies and more. Find the recipe here.

2. Mix Veg Paratha

This paratha recipe is sure to get you a balance of nutrition and taste stuffed together! Brimming with Vitamin A, antioxidants and vitamin C with carrots, this mixed veg paratha also boasts of crunchy, sweet and delightful peas that are rich in fiber and iron - both of which are essential nutrients for the body. Click here for the recipe.

3. Mix Veg Cutlet

Here we bring you another recipe with the combination of both health and taste. This mixed veg cutlet can also be stuffed inside breads or burger buns to make a delightful sandwich and a burger. Click here for the recipe.

4. Mix Veg Pakodas

Nothing can beat a plateful of pakodas; isn't it? So, here we bring you the recipe of classic mix veg pakodas. All you need to do is prepare the batter, chop the veggies, dip and deep fry. That's all! Pair up with green chutney and tamarind chutney to enjoy the tangy and delicious evening meal. Click here for the recipe.

5. Mix Veg Tikki

This tikki recipe is simple, easy and can put together a delectable evening meal in just a few minutes. All you need to do is to make small tikki-like pancakes out of the dough and shallow fry them till each side is crunchy and golden enough to relish. Click here for the recipe.





So, now that you know everything, try these recipes out and let us know which one you loved the most in the comment section below. Happy Snacking!



