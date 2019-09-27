Make Yummy Chilli Cheese Paratha For Kids With This Easy Recipe

Cheese paratha

Highlights This chilli cheese paratha is a great meal for kids

The recipe is easy to follow and the paratha can be cooked quickly

Make this mouth-watering paratha for a special weekend treat

There are times when you want to feed your kids with typical Indian meals like roti, sabzi and paratha, but you would find your kids demanding of comfort foods that are creamy, cheesy and buttery. Kids will eat only what they like and you can't do much about it. But, what you can do is play smart and tweak your meals and integrate foods that they will happily eat. This chilli cheese paratha is exactly what you should cook first to present a meal that will instantly rivet their attention. This paratha is easy-to-make, just like any other paratha. At those distressful times, when you are running short of vegetables in your kitchen, you can quickly make this paratha with just a handful of ingredients.





You can add vegetables like capsicum and corns. You can also adjust its spice level by reducing the amount of chillies, de-seed them or simply do away with them completely.





(Also Read: Say Cheese! These 4 Healthy Cheese Varieties Are Diet-Friendly)





Cheese is one of the kids' favourite foods

Chilli Cheese Paratha Recipe –

Ingredients –





1 cup grated cheese (any store-bought cheese would do)





1 onion, finely chopped





3 to 4 green chillies, finely chopped





Clarified butter (ghee) as needed





Salt to taste





Whole wheat flour





4 to 5 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped





Two teaspoons cumin (jeera) powder





Two teaspoons garam masala





Red chilli powder (optional)





Method –





Step 1 – Knead dough with whole wheat flour, 1 teaspoon oil, a pinch of salt and water.





Step 3 – Divide the dough into round balls in the number you need the parathas.





Step 4 – Grate cheese into a large bowl. Add garlic, salt, green chilies, red chilli powder (optional), veggies (if any), onions and all the spices.





Step 5 – Roll a dough ball into a palm-sized roti and place a dollop of the mixture on top of it. Lift up the roti from the edges and cover the mixture with the sides of the roti.





Step 6 – Dust some dry flour on the dough and roll it to make a full-sized paratha.





Step 7 – Preheat the pan and cook the paratha on both the sides with ghee. Your chilli cheese paratha is ready.





(Also Read: Cabbage Stuffed Paratha Recipe That Tastes Amazing)





Serve this chilli cheese paratha with butter or pudina chutney or tomato sauce. Actually, you don't even need a side dish for this paratha; it will taste great by itself. Make this mouth-watering paratha for a special weekend treat and have a great family time over a delicious meal.







