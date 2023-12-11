The city of Amritsar is home to some of the most delectable food in the country. Among the many culinary delights it has to offer, kulcha is one of the most famous ones. Its soft and fluffy texture is what makes it so loved, and it is a must-try when you visit the city. However, it's not practically possible to visit the city every time we crave it. Of course, there are several versions of it that you can find in other cities, but they lack that authentic flavour. If you want to relish true flavours, we suggest you consider making it at home. And don't worry, you don't need a tandoor or a bunch of ingredients to make it. In fact, you can make this popular bread using your trusty pressure cooker as well. Does it sound too good to be true? Well, try this recipe for yourself and be ready to be impressed.

Also Read: Try This Easy Paneer Stuffed Kulcha Recipe at Home with Simple Ingredients

How Much Time Does It Take To Cook Amritsari Kulcha In A Pressure Cooker?

To make Amritsari kulcha in a pressure cooker, it will usually take you around 20 minutes. However, this can vary depending on the number of kulchas you're planning to make or the quality of the pressure cooker. Whatever the case may be, it's definitely a quicker method and will result in tandoor-like flavours.

What Is The Best Combination With Kulcha?

There are several dishes that you can pair with kulcha. But the one that makes for the perfect match is a bowl of flavourful chole. It enhances the flavour of the dish by several notches. Additionally, you can pair your kulcha with achaar, chutney, a simple gravy or any other curry of your choice. Do not forget to top the kulcha with makhan.

How To Make Amritsari Kulcha In A Pressure Cooker | Easy Amritsari Kulcha Recipe

The recipe for this pressure cooker Amritsari kulcha was shared by an Instagram handle, @ohcheatday. To begin with the process, add maida, curd, sugar, ghee, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to a bowl. Gradually add water and milk and combine everything to form a smooth dough. Knead it well, cover it with a wet cloth, and keep it aside for some time. To prepare the filling, mash potatoes in a bowl along with all the dry masalas, chopped onion, and fresh coriander. Mix well, and divide the mixture into equal-sized balls. Now, roll out a portion of the kulcha dough and stuff it with the prepared aloo mixture. Seal the edges and roll it out using a rolling pin. Repeat the process with the remaining dough. Heat your pressure cooker on low-medium and keep it tilted so that its side is over the flame. Apply some water and place the kulcha over it. Turn it upside down and allow it to cook until crispy. Once done, top it with a dollop of butter and serve hot with chole and chutney.





Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Also Read: 5 Best Dishes To Pair With Your Kulcha: Chole, Paneer, Chicken And More

Are you slurping already? Hurry up and head to your kitchen and try this easy Amritsari kulcha recipe now. Do not forget to share your experience with us in the comments below.