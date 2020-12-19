Manage Diabetes With This Anti-Inflammatory Lemon-Cinnamon Tea, Recipe Inside

Cinnamon is known to do wonders for blood sugar levels

Highlights Cinnamon has antidiabetic properties

Cinnamon is packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties

Cinnamon is also called dalchini in Hindi

Diabetes Mellitus is a group of conditions that often results in fluctuating blood sugar levels. Some common symptoms of diabetes are increased thirst, sudden weight-loss of weight gain, fatigue, frequent urination, irritability and blurred vision. Many health experts have dubbed diabetes as a 'slow killer' but since there is no known cure to reverse the condition, all you can do is look after your diet and lifestyle that could help manage the symptoms. A diabetic diet should be replete with high fibre, low glycemic index foods. There are some herbs and spices too that could help prevent the blood sugar spikes. Cinnamon for instance, could be a perfect alternative to sugar. While the spice is hot, it also comes with a delectable sweet tone, which could be added to your winter preparations. Experts have also called cinnamon a diabetes 'superfood'. According to a study published in Diabetes Care, cinnamon bark could help regulate blood glucose and cholesterol in Type 2 Diabetic patients. A 2007 analysis published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that 6 gram of cinnamon could help prevent risk of hyperglycemia after meals. It could prevent stomach emptying and impart feeling of fullness.





(Also: 5 Effective Ways To Use Cinnamon (Dalchini) In Diabetes Diet)





You can make your regular tea with a combination of healing herbs



Cinnamon could be a great addition to herbal teas in this weather. It can be combined with other healthy ingredients too. Take for instance lemon, it could add a citrusy kick to anything that it is added to, and give it a healthy upgrade. Lemons are loaded with vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps fight free radical activity that worsen chronic infections.





(Also: Diabetes Diet: Neem Tea May Help Manage Blood Sugar Levels - Recipe Inside)





Cinnamon is beneficial for diabetics

Photo Credit: iStock







Here is a recipe of a lemon-cinnamon tea you can add to your diabetes diet. This tea also has the goodness of ginger that could help fight inflammation in body, very common among diabetes.





Promoted

Ingredients:





1 tbsp green tea

1 inch cinnamon stick

½ inch ginger

A pinch of lemon juice

1 cup water

Method:

1. Take a cup of water in a vessel. Add ginger, and cinnamon to it and bring it to boil.

2. Add the green tea and let it steep for 3-4 minutes.

3. Add lemon juice and allow it to steep for another minute.

4. Strain and serve.

Try this tea, but make sure you never forget about practicing moderation.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



