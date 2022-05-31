Who doesn't enjoy having mangoes? The king of fruit instantly refreshes us and makes us feel full of sweetness with its taste. It is undoubtedly one of the best fruits that we get to have in summer. Plus, we have come to love this fruit so much that we even have turned it into many recipes. Be it in salads, as an achar, or even making curries from it- we just can't get enough of the fruit. So, to add more mango recipes to your list, this time, how about you make some yummy mango and avocado bruschetta?! For the unversed, bruschetta is an appetiser consisting of grilled bread pieces topped with a variety of toppings. The classic Bruschetta al Pomodoro (tomato) is undoubtedly the most well-known variety worldwide, consisting of grilled bread smeared with garlic and topped with fresh tomato and, sometimes basil.





In this dish, the bread can also be topped with meat, smoked seafood, or other vegetables. However, this time, we will let go of the classic toppings and give it a more sweet and creamy taste with mangoes and avocados! You can make this recipe for breakfast or as an appetiser when you want to impress your guests with something fancy. It's easy to make, only takes 10 minutes, and will leave you fully satisfied! Find out the recipe below:





(Also Read: This Homemade Bruschetta Is A Must-Have At Your Next House Party)

Bruschetta is a popular Italian meal.

Mango-Avocado Bruschetta Recipe: Here's How To Make Mango-Avocado Bruschetta

In a pan, drizzle some oil and toast the bread pieces. Till then, chop thin slices of mango and avocado. When the bread is toasted, take it out on a plate and place the fruits on top of the bread. Garnish this with balsamic vinegar, some greens, and finely cut bell pepper. Then serve and enjoy!





Watch the entire recipe video in the header above.





Make this unique recipe and impress your family and friends! Let us know in the comments below how you liked its taste.