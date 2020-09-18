Masala Peanut Recipe: The Spicy, Crispy, Protein-Rich Snack Can Be Made At Home Too

Masala peanut recipe is great for protein-rich snacking.

Highlights Masala peanuts are an all-time popular snack.

The protein-rich snack is crispy and delicious.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Whether we are having a hot cup of tea on a breezy evening or unwinding on a weekend with a refreshing cocktail, we always get the urge to munch on some dry snacks or chakhnas. Peanuts (moongfali) make for the perfect accompaniment for beverages; and to spice up thing a notch, coated and fried masala peanuts are the best bet. There are a variety of chakhnas (snacks) made with peanuts that are easily available in markets, but won't it be better if we could get homemade masala peanuts? Especially, if they are super easy to make?!





With this quick and easy snack recipe, you can get store-like masala peanuts in a matter of minutes. Peanuts are seasoned with common spices and coated with gram flour (besan) along with rice flour and corn flour for crispiness, before frying them till they turn crispy brown.





(Also Read: Nosh On This High-Protein Peanut Chaat If You Are Dieting)





Peanuts are rich in proteins.

Here's an easy recipe of homemade masala peanuts -



Ingredients -





(Makes 1 medium bowl)





2 cups peanuts

1 cup gram flour (besan)

2 tbsp rice flour

2 tbsp corn flour

1 tsp turmeric (haldi)

Salt as per taste

Red chilli powder as per taste

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

Half tsp cumin powder

1 tbsp chaat masala

Half tbsp oil

Oil for frying





Method -





Step 1 - Put peanuts in a bowl. (You can use peanuts with skin or without it.) Mix with salt, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and ginger garlic paste. Keep aside for 5 minutes.





Step 2 - In a separate bowl, mix gram four, rice flour and corn flour together. Add 1 tbsp oil and mix again.





Step 3 - Transfer the spiced peanuts into the bowl with flour mix. Pour some water, just enough to wet the ingredients so that they stick to each other. Mix to coat all the peanuts with the flour.





Step 4 - Heat oil in a pan for frying. When the oil is hot, turn down the flame to medium or low and drop the coated peanuts to fry. Make sure the peanuts are fried in batches and spread out to form a single layer in the frying oil.





Step 5 - Spread the fried peanuts on absorbent paper that will soak in the excess oil from the peanuts.





Step 6 - Sprinkle chaat masala on the peanuts while they are still hot so that the masala sticks to the peanuts.





And, your masala peanuts are ready to munch away. This protein-rich snack made with peanuts is perfect to curb hunger and satiate your taste buds.









