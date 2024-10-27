Dahi tadka toast is one of the most loved recipes out there. Crispy bread slices topped with spiced yoghurt and crackling tadka - it's a dish we can never get tired of eating. It is easy to make, packed with flavour, and extremely wholesome. What's not to love about it? However, as much as we adore it, there are times when we wish to recreate the classic recipe. Are you in a similar mood? Do you want to experiment in the kitchen and impress your family? Well, we've got you covered with the perfect recipe! Meet Egg Tadka Toast - a delightful new take on the classic dahi tadka toast. The recipe for this toast was shared by chef Saloni Kukreja on Instagram. Before we get into the details, let's see what this dish is all about.

What Is So Special About Egg Tadka Toast?

Egg tadka toast gives an interesting twist to the classic dahi tadka toast. To make it, bread slices are coated with a spiced egg mixture, pan-fried, and topped with a flavourful tadka. The result is this lip-smacking toast that you can savour for any meal of the day. It's a great option for those who want to eat eggs but not compromise on the masaledaar flavours.

Is Egg Tadka Toast Healthy?

The answer is yes! As we all know, eggs are an excellent source of protein, making this egg tadka toast super healthy. However, make sure to swap white bread or brioche bread with whole wheat bread to make it healthier. Additionally, you can also reduce the amount of ghee you use in the recipe.

How To Make Egg Tadka Toast At Home | Egg Tadka Toast Recipe

Cut the brioche or white bread into thick slices and set aside. In a bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, salt, pepper, chilli powder, and turmeric powder. Pour the egg mixture into a deep plate. Soak the brioche slices in the egg mixture, ensuring both sides are well coated. Heat a pan and fry the soaked slices on both sides until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Place the fried brioche slices on a serving plate and top with sliced onions. In a different pan, add ghee and heat it. Add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add green chillies and curry leaves, and fry until crispy. Pour the tadka over the toasted bread slices. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot. Enjoy your weekend fix!

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Try making this egg tadka toast at home this weekend and impress your family with your culinary skills.