We all have different preferences when it comes to enjoying food. Some love to have classic dishes on repeat, while others never miss a chance to experiment. If you fall into the latter category, you've come to the right place. Recently, we came across a recipe that showcases culinary experimentation at its best. Introducing: Pav Bhaji Dahi Tadka Toast. This unique dish combines the flavours of pav bhaji and dahi toast - all in one bite. It's a flavour bomb that will surely leave you yearning for more. The best part? You can prepare it in just under 15 minutes. Are you excited to learn more about it? Read on!

What Is Pav Bhaji Dahi Tadka Toast?

As the name suggests, this dish combines the goodness of pav bhaji and dahi tadka toast. To make it, curd is mixed with a spicy tadka, then spread over bread slices and pan-fried until crispy. The addition of butter and onion for garnish effortlessly recreates the flavours of pav bhaji. Meanwhile, the spicy curd makes it feel like you're enjoying dahi toast. Overall, this dish offers incredible taste and makes for a delightful evening snack.

What To Serve With Pav Bhaji Dahi Tadka Toast?

This pav bhaji dahi tadka toast is delicious on its own. However, if you'd like to pair it with something, spicy pudina chutney works well. If you have a low tolerance for spice, consider serving it with tomato ketchup. Don't forget to drizzle some lemon juice over the toast while enjoying it - just like pav bhaji!

How To Make Pav Bhaji Dahi Tadka Toast | Pav Bhaji Dahi Tadka Toast Recipe

Pav bhaji dahi tadka toast is a quick and easy recipe to make at home. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @picklesandwine. Start by adding chopped garlic, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, pav bhaji masala, coriander powder, and salt to a large bowl. Next, pour in hot oil, followed by curd, and give it a good mix. Dip the bread slices in the prepared mixture, ensuring they are evenly coated on all sides. Once done, place them on a non-stick pan, cover with a lid, and cook for a few minutes. After a few minutes, flip and cook on the other side. Spread a generous amount of butter, and garnish with sliced onions and fresh coriander. Your pav bhaji dahi tadka toast is ready to be enjoyed!

