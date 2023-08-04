Mindful drinking is the act of being aware of the consumption of the quantity of alcoholic beverages and the reason behind the consumption. It usually changes the manner, mood, and quantity of alcohol consumed by a person. Mindful drinking changes one's relationship with alcohol and advocates quality over quantity of alcohol consumption. It advocates savoring the experience of drinking rather than just the act of drinking with the end goal of intoxication. Mindful drinking also means understanding the impact of alcohol on our bodies and overall health. This helps us savor the alcohol without experiencing nasty side effects like regrets, hangovers, anxiety, and more.

Benefits of Mindful Drinking -

Medical experts have regularly been promoting mindful drinking among the drinking population. Some of the potential benefits of mindful drinking are:

1. Better Sleep - Heavy alcohol consumption can wreak havoc on your sleep cycle, making you tired and listless throughout the day. Reducing your alcohol intake improves your quality of sleep substantially.





2. Weight Management - Practicing mindful drinking helps with weight management issues faced by heavy drinkers. Alcohol is high in caloric content. Therefore, even the smallest reduction can make a significant difference.





3. Improved Mental Clarity - One of the most common benefits of reduced alcohol intake is mental clarity. Cutting back on alcohol promotes greater clarity, improves focus, and enhances mental agility. This results in greater motivation and better cognitive abilities.





4. Better Relationship with Alcoho l - Mindful drinking means thinking before drinking. It entails being conscious about our alcohol intake. This makes the person more conscious about why they are drinking and how much they are drinking. So using alcohol to numb their feelings as a coping mechanism is replaced by awareness of their actions.





Keeping in mind the importance of mindful drinking, let us dive into the world of beer and how to maintain a healthy balance.

Art of Beer Appreciation:

International Beer Day

To fully appreciate the world of beer, diving into the art of beer appreciation, which includes understanding beer styles, mastering tasting techniques, and exploring food pairing possibilities, is essential.





1. Acknowledging Beer Styles - Beer comes in a vast range of styles, each with its own specific properties. Mindful drinkers upskill themselves about various styles, helping them opt for the beers that best suit their preferences.





2. Tasting Techniques - Sipping, relishing, and analyzing taste profiles are important elements of beer appreciation. Taking time to enjoy each sip allows for a more fulfilling experience.





3. Food Pairing - Mindful drinkers explore the art of pairing beer with different foods, unlocking delightful combinations that elevate the flavors of both the beer and the dish.





Balancing Beer Appreciation with a Healthy Lifestyle -

Drink in moderation - Performing mindful drinking signifies taking beer in self-control, and avoiding extreme intake that could harm health.





Alternative Options - Mindful drinkers must stabilize their beer intake with non-alcoholic beverages, ensuring they stay hydrated and maintain their overall health.





Exercise and Fitness - Constant physical workouts complement mindful drinking, contributing to a healthy lifestyle and counteracting calories from beer intake.

Health Aspects of Beer -

Antioxidants and Nutrients - Beer has antioxidants and vital elements such as Vitamin B, silicon, and potassium, which can be useful when consumed in self-control.





Heart Health - Some research conveys that moderate beer intake may positively affect heart health, diminishing the risk of heart disease.





Mental Well-being - Mindful drinking, when done carefully, can give relaxation and relief stress, contributing to enhanced mental well-being.

Practical Tips for Mindful Drinking -

Set Limits - Build personal limits for beer intake and stick to them to save yourself from overindulgence.





Know When to Say No - Mindful drinkers are aware of their limits and are not afraid to decline another drink when they've reached their desired limit.

Conclusion

Drinking alcoholic beverages in excessive amounts is bad for your health- physically and mentally. But having a drink occasionally is part of your social life. One way to diminish the quantity you drink and enjoy it more is through mindful drinking. Moderation is the key here; Go for alternative options and stay hydrated and active, resulting in a balanced approach to drinking.





About Author: Mr. Vedant Kedia is the Chief Growth Officer, STOK India





