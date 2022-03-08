For most of us, starting the week requires more than just the basic urge to work. After the relaxing weekend, we need an extra nudge to get us up and going for the coming week. For Mira Kapoor, that extra push comes in the form of coffee. Mira, who has recently had an eventful time with Shahid's birthday celebration and family functions to attend, is finally ready to start the new week and get back into action, only with a cup of coffee by her side! Mira uploaded a picture on her Instagram story and it showed a large cup of coffee, some breadsticks, and chips to accompany the beverage. She captioned the message "Back in action". Take a look:

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by mira.kapoor

However, it is not just caffeine and chips that fuel Mira Kapoor to be the best version of her! Given how much Mira values clean and healthy living, she started the second day of the week with some freshly-cut fruits and nuts by her side. Her recent Instagram story featured two bowls, one with tiny pieces of fig in it and the other with walnuts; she captioned this image - "So fresh!". Take a look:

Photo Credit: Image Instagrammed by mira.kapoor

(Also read: 'Eat, Repeat': Mira Kapoor Enjoyed These Vegetarian Meals On Her Dubai Vacation)





While Mira is back on her fitness game with fruits and dry fruits, her most recent weekend indulgences had pointed towards a totally different direction. Mira and Shahid were seen having a burger war while on a picnic last weekend. The couple posted pictures of the burgers, fries and other things that they enjoyed together. Read all about their adorable burger 'war' banter here.











While Mira Kapoor has caffeine and fruits to get her through the week, what are your trusted food items that help you power through life? Let us know in the comments below.