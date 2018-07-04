Mira Kapoor Is Enjoying Monsoon With This Indo-Chinese Fusion Dish! (See Pic)

Mira shared a picture of schezwan cheese dosa with coconut chutney
Schezwan dosa is a popular fusion dish available at dosa stalls in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor is quite a celebrity now. The chirpy mother of one hails from Delhi and is very active on social media platforms. Her Instagram page has over one million followers. Mira is soon to become a mother for the second time and she keeps posting interesting tidbits about her pregnancy on Instagram, keeping her followers engaged. Mira is quite a foodie, too, and when she's not out and about with her little munchkin Misha in tow, she's often seen enjoying a variety of meals in different places around Mumbai. Just like her husband Shahid, Mira is also a vegetarian and she often shares snapshots of her yummy meals on her Instagram page.
Mira Kapoor today shared a picture of schezwan cheese dosa with coconut chutney, which she seems to be enjoying with the current weather. For those who haven't heard of this delicious Indo-Chinese fusion dish before, it's quite popular with dosa lovers of Mumbai and can be enjoyed at any big or small dosa stall across the city.
Doesn't that look delicious? We're not sure whether it's Mira Kapoor's pregnancy cravings or just the magic of the weather that's made her profess her love for the dish, but it's surely made us feel hungry. Schezwan is a spicy and tangy Chinese sauce that is served with Chinese noodles or rice. However, it's also wildly popular with spicy-food lovers, who swear they can eat it with almost anything and everything! In schezwan dosa, instead of the regular masala aloo stuffing, one coated in schezwan sauce is used instead. The dish may sound weird, but it tastes amazingly delicious. However, dosa puritans may raise eyebrows at the dish, before passing up on this Indo-Chinese creation.
