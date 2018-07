Mira Kapoor Is Enjoying Monsoon With This Indo-Chinese Fusion Dish! (See Pic)

Highlights Mira Kapoor seems to be enjoying the monsoons

Mira Kapoor today shared a picture of schezwan cheese dosa with coconut chutney , which she seems to be enjoying with the current weather. For those who haven't heard of this delicious Indo-Chinese fusion dish before, it's quite popular with dosa lovers of Mumbai and can be enjoyed at any big or small dosa stall across the city.Also Read: Mira Rajput's Meal Pick Is A High-Protein Rainbow: See Pics Inside! Doesn't that look delicious? We're not sure whether it's Mira Kapoor's pregnancy cravings or just the magic of the weather that's made her profess her love for the dish, but it's surely made us feel hungry. Schezwan is a spicy and tangy Chinese sauce that is served with Chinese noodles or rice. However, it's also wildly popular with spicy-food lovers, who swear they can eat it with almost anything and everything! In schezwan dosa, instead of the regular masala aloo stuffing, one coated in schezwan sauce is used instead. The dish may sound weird, but it tastes amazingly delicious. However, dosa puritans may raise eyebrows at the dish, before passing up on this Indo-Chinese creation. Monsoons are a time when you feel like enjoying something spicy and crispy, while watching the downpour. Guess Mira Kapoor isn't that different from us after all! What's your favourite monsoon time snack? Let us know in the comments below!