Mira Kapoor's Winter Craving Is So <i>Desi</i>, We Can't Help But Relate

Mira Kapoor has been quite vocal for her love for food on Instagram. In fact, it wasn't too long ago when she revealed why she could not fast on Karwachauth for husband Shahid Kapoor. "Baby, I love you but I also love food. To our forever threesome. Happy Karwa Chauth, Shahid Kapoor," she wrote in her Instagram story. Every so often she keeps sharing her recipes, her favourite food, and also give a shoutout to the restaurants she loves. In her recent Instagram post, the foodie was seen basking in the winter sun. "Loving the winter sun. Going to eat some saag now bye", she wrote in her caption.





Saag as most of us know is a winter staple, especially in North India. Saag is a thick green curry made with green leafy vegetables with spices and oodles of butter. Indian winters are incomplete without greens like methi, sarso, bathua, and palak that are sold in huge numbers during these months. Saag can be paired with roti, kulcha or rice, and is very easy to cook. It is traditionally cooked in a kadhai; when it comes to greens, many people in India prefer to have it cooked. And saag is inarguably one of the most famous preparations made with green leafy vegetables.





Here's a recipe our favourite sarso ka saag, a winter special recipe from Punjab. Try making kit at home and let us know how you liked it.





