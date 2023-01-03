Difficulty in pooping every morning is a common problem faced by many people. Spending so much time in the toilet but still not feeling lighter is a feeling that no one likes. If you often find yourself constipated, you might have a slow or poor digestive system. Besides working on bringing your gut back to health, you must enrich your diet with foods that let you poop easily. No, it's not loads of butter added to your tea or milk that we are suggesting. Instead, opt for healthy foods that work from within to ease digestion.





Dietitian Akanksha J Sharda shared a list of foods that help improve gut health, promote bowel movements and finally, avoid constipation. Check it out below.

Here're The Best Foods That Avoid Constipation And Make You Poop, As Per The Expert:

1. Sweet Potatoes:

Winter produce gives us an abundance of sweet potatoes which are known to relieve constipation. The vegetable is rich in fibre which helps ease digestion. You can make the famous shakarkandi chaat in winter or try these delicious sweet potato recipes.

2. Probiotics

Dietitian Akanksha J Sharda says that probiotics are gut-promoting bacteria and are found in fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kombucha and chia seeds etc. Probiotics are known to improve digestion and provide relief from constipation.

3. Olive and Flax Seed Oil:

Olive and flax seeds are rich in insoluble and soluble fibre, which work together to aid digestion. The seeds also provide healthy fats and various other nutrients to improve the functioning of the gut.

4. Fruits and Vegetables

Fresh fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre along with antioxidants and other nutrients that aid digestion and gut health. Make sure to eat a good amount of fruits and vegetables every day to prevent constipation. These fruits are great for constipation.

5. Figs And Raisins

The sweet dried fruits of figs and raisins are excellent for smooth digestion. The best way to have them is by soaking them in water overnight and consuming the next morning.





What should you not eat when constipated?

Dietitian Akansha J Sharda warns against having processed foods like chips, fast food, meat and frozen meals to ease and prevent constipation.





Constipation is common but easily manageable. A good diet with gut-friendly foods helps a long way.