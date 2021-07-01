We keep ourselves hydrated during the summers, with a lot of discipline. However, when it comes to monsoon, we tend to lag a bit, despite the fact that the rainy season also has some warm days. Staying hydrated is a prerequisite to remaining healthy, irrespective of what the season is. And given that we are amid a pandemic, it is important to strengthen our immunity, making it extremely crucial to keep track of our food and water consumption. We know monsoon calls for piping hot tea but there are other delicious alternatives as well. You can make your mornings better and tastier by trying out those nutritious drinks for an energetic day ahead.





1) Honey, Lemon, Ginger Tea

We know many cannot just stay away from the good old tea. Now, all loyal tea lovers can give a spin to their favourite drink by ensuring it bursts with additional flavours. This tea is not just helpful to keep bacteria away but is also sugar-free.





2) Coconut, Lemon Water





Nimbu pani or lemon water should be reserved for all seasons. Make it more nutritious by mixing it with coconut water, mint leaves and a bit of honey. Apart from being a powerhouse of nutrients, this drink also helps boost immunity.





3) Badam Ka Kahwa





This Kashmiri beverage is the perfect option for monsoon as well as winter. It's a traditional green tea with the richness of almonds, cardamom, honey and kesar. The strong and nutrition-filled tea should be served hot.





4) Orange And Ginger Detox Drink





A burst of orange flavour and ginger is all you need to get yourself going on a lazy morning. Replace that cup of basic tea with a tall glass of this sweet and sour drink. It also helps boost immunity, which is the need of the hour. A little bit of raw turmeric is crushed and added to this drink, making it an elixir for aching bones post-workout.





5) Masala Adrak Chai





Monsoon is incomplete without its forever companion the humble adrak chai. A sip of this magical beverage is enough to take on the challenges of the day ahead. Apart from ginger, the tea has ingredients such as cloves, cinnamon and cardamom.





Try out these fun drinks and do let us know which has become your instant favourite.