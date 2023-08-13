Monsoon and crispy snacks go hand in hand. Without one, the other feels incomplete. And if you're in a situation where it's raining outside during tea time, it becomes even more challenging to resist these crispy food cravings. In India, we fondly call this category of food 'kurkure', denoting its crispy texture, and phrases such as 'kuch kurkura ho jaaye' are quite commonly used during the season. From pakodas and kebabs to spring rolls and more, there are a plethora of kurkure snacks that make for a perfect companion along with our evening cup of chai. If you've been craving some too and looking for something interesting to cook, look no further than these lip-smacking snacks:

Here Are 5 Kurkure Snacks You Must Try This Monsoon Season:



1. Kurkure Paneer Pakoda (Our Recommendation)

Pakodas are the highlight of the monsoon season. These lip-smacking paneer pakodas are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside, creating a perfect balance of textures. Fried until golden brown and crispy, they are sure to satisfy your greasy food cravings while it's pouring outside. Don't forget to pair them with a spicy dip. Find the complete recipe here.

2. Kurkure Momos

You must've tried regular steamed momos and tandoori momos several times, but this kurkure version will become your new favourite. The outer layer of these momos is coated with crushed cornflakes and poha, which gives them an incredibly crunchy texture. The stuffing includes flavourful veggies that are tossed in masala. Click here for the complete recipe.



3. Kurkure Dahi Kebab

Bored of regular dahi kebab? Give them an interesting twist with these delicious kurkure dahi kebabs. They are full of flavour and offer an amazing treat to the taste buds, making them the perfect snack to enjoy with your evening cuppa. Serve hot with pudina chutney and enjoy! Find the complete recipe here.

Make crispy finger snacks and enjoy your evening.



4. Kurkure Aloo

Yes, our beloved aloo can be enjoyed in a kurkure version too. Boiled potatoes are mashed and combined with a host of masalas, coated with poha, and deep-fried to perfection. The result is this lip-smacking kurkure aloo snack. Once you try out this recipe, you'll forget your regular aloo pakodas. Click here for the complete recipe.



5. Kurkure Veg Spring Rolls

Spring rolls are an all-time favourite snack. As there are so many interesting varieties of spring rolls to try, how about adding a new one to the list? Imagine biting into a spring roll that's even more crunchy than the regular one. This is exactly what these kurkure vegetable spring rolls offer. Try it for yourself, and get ready to be impressed. Find the complete recipe here.







Try out these delicious kurkure snacks at home and enjoy the monsoon season the right way. Let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.