What is monsoon without some yummy snacks? The sheer joy of indulging in hot and crispy snacks while it's pouring outside is a feeling that is indescribable. While there is a never-ending list of monsoon snacks to choose from, one snack that never fails to satisfy our greasy food cravings is bhajiya. From onion bhajiya, cheese bhajiya to aloo bhajiya, paneer bhajiya and more - we are spoiled with choices! So, if you're craving some mouth-watering bhajiya, here we bring you another delicious bhajiya recipe. It is methi bhajiya. Yes, you heard us right! Bhajiya made with methi - it makes for an ideal tea-time snack and spells indulgence in every bite.





The best part about this recipe is that you just need a handful of ingredients to make it. Gram flour and methi are mixed with a blend of flavourful masalas and deep-fried until golden brown. Methi bhajiya is super crunchy and perfect to pair with your evening cup of tea or coffee. It can be made in just under 20 minutes. You can also add some banana to the mixture to add a hint of sweetness to the recipe. Read the full recipe of methi bhajiya below:

Methi Bhajiya Recipe: How To Make Methi Bhajiya

To begin with the recipe, mix gram flour, methi, asafoetida, sambar powder, turmeric powder, baking soda, salt and water to form a smooth batter. Next, heat some oil in a frying pan. Once hot, make small pakoras and deep-fry until golden brown.





Methi bhajiya is ready! Serve hot with green chutney. Tip: You can also add 2 tbsp of chopped banana to the mixture to add a sweet taste.











Try out this yummy methi bhajiya recipe and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.