Weight Loss: This Watermelon Cold Soup Will Hydrate And Burn Extra Calories During Summers

Watermelon soup for weight loss

Highlights Watermelon is one of the most sought-after fruits for weight loss

It is a negative calorie food and aids in burning extra calories

Here is a cold soup made of watermelon that is great for summers

There's nothing like a piping, hot bowl of soup for a cozy dinner during winters. But, the same meal turns unappetising when the sun starts blaring heat waves during the warmer time of the year. Summers make us crave for cooler foods and drinks. Instead of giving up a nutritious and weight-loss-friendly meal like soup, you can tweak it to match the change of your palate in the hot weather. Make cold soups and continue enjoying your favourite meal round the year. Soup with its high water content and blend of nutritious foods makes for an ideal healthy meal. It is processed and digested easily and due to its low calorific content, helps in shedding excessive fat in the body.





(Also Read: 8 Refreshing Cold Soup Recipes)





Cold soup offers the same benefits and, in fact, could turn out to be a better option as the fruits/vegetables it is made of, are not cooked with heat. Hence, their nutrients remain intact. Cold soups' high water content also helps in replenishing and hydrating the body, which is important during this time of the year.





A great option to try this summer is watermelon soup as that is the fruit you want to tuck in as much as possible during summers. We all love the juicy, watery bites of this sweet fruit. Don't we?











Almost 92% of watermelon is water. This fruit refreshes and hydrates like no other. It replenishes all the fluids we lose through sweating and helps in maintaining optimal body temperature.

Watermelon is one of the most sought-after fruits for weight loss. It is a negative calorie food, that means, it aids in burning existing calories in the body and helps in losing inches and kilos in the process. Perfect!





The fruit is an excellent source of vitamin A and vitamin C that helps in keeping skin clear and glowing. The vitamins also contribute in detoxification of the body and support overall health and wellness.





(Also Read: 5 Best Watermelon Recipes To Try At Home)





Watermelon is great for weight loss











Spicy Watermelon Soup

This soup is created in its most elementary form by muting the sweetness of watermelon and creating a spicy, savoury treat with the help of red chilli flakes. Mint leaves add a dimension of freshness to the dish and ginger and garlic heighten its antioxidant value. All in all, this spicy cold soup is perfect for weight loss and hydration during the searing weather of summers.





Check out the recipe of Spicy Watermelon Soup here.







