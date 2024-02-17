Delicious and melt-in-mouth, laddoos can make every eating experience better. These handheld desserts can be consumed at any time of the day, be it day or night. However, when it comes to nutritional snacking, laddoos are the last thing that comes to our mind. These days, people are refraining from high-calorie, processed foods and taking a healthier approach to satiate their cravings. This is why people have come up with new alternatives to regular sugary laddoos with varieties like dry fruit laddoos, oats laddoos, jaggery laddoos, etc. Today, we bring you a simple and nutritious recipe of laddoos, Moringa Laddoos, which are high in nutrition and also taste!

What Exactly Is Moringa?

As per WebMD, Moringa, also known as the Drumstick tree, is an important source of food in several parts of the world. It can produced cheaply and in bulk and holds the most nutritional value when dried. In India, Moringa is also called mungna, saijna, and shajna. This plant has several medicinal values but is still under-researched at the time of writing.

Why Should You Consume Moringa Laddoos?

Moringa Laddoo is a simple, vegan recipe for when you crave something sweet and nutritious. This recipe is made from simple ingredients from your pantry and can be prepared in under 30 minutes. Moringa Laddoo makes for an amazing dessert recipe that has no preservatives. As per Healthline, Moringa is packed with several nutrients and antioxidants that are beneficial for your health. Regular consumption of Moringa may also reduce your blood sugar levels and inflammation. This recipe of Moringa Laddoo contains no sugar but its sweetness is derived from honey. You can even add nutritious several ingredients to your moringa laddoos like pumpkin seeds, trail mix, etc.

How To Make Moringa Leaves Powder

The basic ingredient for these moringa laddoos recipe is the moringa leaves powder which you can easily prepare at home. To make moringa leaves powder, wash and dry moringa and place it on parchment paper. You can air dry it for a couple of days and lay it under the sunlight. Another quick way of preparing moringa leaves powder is by drying them in an air fryer. Once dried, ground them into a fine powder, and it's done!

How To Make Moringa Laddoos At Home: Recipe To Make Nutritious Moringa Laddoos At Home

As mentioned above, Moringa Laddoos are easy to make and super nutritious. If you have your moringa powder ready, then the recipe will not take more than 30 minutes to prepare and set. All you have to do is toast nuts and coconut and add them to moringa powder. All sweeteners and other nutritional ingredients according to your will. Let it sit in a refrigerator and it's done!





Will you try this Moringa Laddoos recipe at home? Let us know in the comments below!