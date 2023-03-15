Momos are steamed dumplings filled with juicy succulent fillings, making them the perfect snack to savour on. Originally from Tibet, momos are native to countries like Nepal and Indian Himalayan regions like Himachal Pradesh, Darjeeling, Sikkim, and many more. This dish has also become a well-known street food in the North of India, where it is utterly loved. Nothing can beat a warm plate of steamed momos with delicious chutney. Although we know that momos are best served with soup and red chilli chutney, what more dips could we possibly pair them with at home? Here are 5 types of dips you can pair with a hot plate of momo that will satiate your taste buds.





Here Are 5 Dip Recipes You Try With Momo:

1. Green Chutney

Our go-to dip is green chutney made with fresh cilantro, mint leaves, garlic, and spices. This chutney recipe will give you a blast of flavour. Just squeeze in some lemon juice to give it a citrusy taste, and you are good to go. Click here for the recipe.

Make homemade green chutney to pair with momos. Photo Credit: istock

2. Chili Oil Dip

The famous chilli oil dip will keep you asking for more. Prepare this at home with hot oil infused with red chilli flakes, an abundance of garlic, and salt. Just drizzle a good amount of chilli oil onto the steaming hot momos and scoop in. Click here for the recipe.

Chili oil is packed with flavours. Photo Credit: istock

3. Cream Cheese Dip

This freshly made herb cream cheese dip can be made at home. It is loaded with flavours and will be loved by everyone. This delicious dip is made with cream cheese, sour cream, mayo, and fresh herbs. You can make it in bulk and use this dip with any snack to relish on. Click here for the recipe.





4. Sriracha Sauce

Sriracha sauce is a great substitute for the red chutney you get with momos. In case you don't have red chilli sauce, you can pair momos with sriracha sauce to get in the kick of spices. This hot sauce can never fail to satisfy your spice cravings.

Cream cheese dip can be served with many other snacks. Photo Credit: istock

5. Mayonnaise

Many of us cannot eat spicy food and require a dip that balances out the flavours. Mayonnaise is the best dip one can have with juicy momos as it is rich and creamy in texture as well as taste. Click here for the recipe.





Try these dips with a plate of momos and enjoy the blast of flavours.