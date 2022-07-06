Today, protein is possibly one of the most trending words in the world of nutrition. Rightly referred to as the ‘building block of life', protein helps build muscle and promote overall growth. This is why you will find dieticians stressing on the inclusion of protein in our everyday diet to keep up a healthy diet and lifestyle. And the best part is it is easily available in almost every food ingredient we consume on a daily basis. However, you will always find people who exercise regularly or maintain a healthy lifestyle and depend on protein powders to meet their daily nutrition goals. In fact, protein powder is one such nutritional supplement that is getting more and more popular over the years. It comes in different forms – soy protein, whey protein and more. The question here is - are protein powders good for your health?





According to celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra, it is important to keep in mind what type of protein powder you are choosing for your health. “I often see people rushing into buying protein powder for muscle building. Whether or not you need protein powder, it is always necessary to - match powders to your needs, check for the type of protein/protein quantity, don't blindly add powder without working out and fortifying with protein sources and always check for the label and ingredients,” she shared on Instagram.

Alongside, she also mentioned that you always don't need protein powder to keep a track of your protein consumption. Instead, there are various affordable food items that can help you with your protein fix, in the most fuss-free way possible. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra further listed some of the most common and affordable food items that are loaded with protein. In fact, these food items can easily help you meet daily protein goals without any supplement. Take a look.

Here're 5 Nutritionist-Approved Foods That Are Affordable And Protein-Rich:

1.Amaranth Puffs:





One of the richest sources of plant-based proteins, amaranth is just ideal to include in your weight loss or muscle-building diet. In fact, some studies also state that the protein content in amaranth is equal to any animal protein.





2.Peanuts:





As per USDA, per 100gm peanut has 26gm of protein content. You can have it soaked, roasted or add it to different recipes you make. You can also use peanuts to prepare peanut butter at home and include it in your meals in the yummiest way possible.





3.Chickpea (Chana):





USDA data says, 100gm of chana or chickpea contains 19gm of protein. This is why you will find a pool of chana-based recipes on the internet when you search for protein-based recipes. It is also rich in fibre, making chana ideal to curb appetite.





4.Paneer:





Paneer is often referred to as a superfood. Paneer is a dairy product, which makes the ingredient rich in protein, vitamins, calcium and several essential minerals. Include paneer in your daily diet and enjoy an overall healthy lifestyle.





5.Moong Dal:





The health benefits of moong dal need no separate introduction. It is considered a must-have in your healthy food habit, especially when you are trying to lose weight. Besides protein, moong dal also consists of fibre, antioxidants and several essential minerals that make a wholesome food, with adequate nutrients in it.











Watch the detailed video below:

















Eat healthy, stay fit!



