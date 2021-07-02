As soon as it starts raining, we rush to our balconies or windows and enjoy the cool winds with the rain. When everything around us starts to look clearer and greener, we start to crave for food that is crispy, spicy and comforting. While most of us love making pakodas and chai, this combination can get redundant and there is no harm in trying something new; especially when it can be cooked in 10 minutes. We bring you a new and easy recipe of goli aloo pakoda that you would enjoy having in the monsoon season!





Goli Aloo Pakoda is a delicious snack to eat, and you can make it in no time. This recipe by food vlogger 'Cook With Parul' is delicious and perfect for the rainy season.





Here Is The Recipe For Goli Aloo Pakoda | Goli Aloo Pakoda Recipe





To make these delicious pakodas you would need chopped onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, coriander, red chilli powder, cumin powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, chaat masala, all-purpose flour, rice flour and salt as per taste.

Add the chopped onion, green chillies, ginger-garlic paste, and all your other masalas in a bowl. Mix these well and then add the boiled potatoes, rice flour and all-purpose flour.





Combine it with the masalas till a soft dough is formed. Now, all you need to do is form small balls out of this batter, and deep fry them on medium flame.





Put these goli aloo pakode on your plate and serve them hot with different kinds of chutneys to enjoy in the monsoon!





Watch the full video of goli aloo pakoda here.









