Delicious and nutritious, a bowl of piping hot dal is what we crave at the end of the day. Dal or lentils are superfoods packed with loads of nutrition that is light on the stomach, making it perfect for everyday consumption. This quintessential Indian staple is not just a meal but a celebration of warmth and simple ingredients. In our way of celebration, we bring to you a simple dal chawal recipe that isn't just packed with nutrition but is full of flavours - Masoor Dal Pulao. This delicious dish is made with rich flavours of Kali Masoor dal and fragrant spices, making it an irresistible meal option for busy evenings. Intrigued? Read on to learn more about how to make Masoor Dal Pulao.





Masoor Dal is packed with several health benefits.

Four Reasons Why You Should Make Masoor Dal Pulao At Home

1. Nutritious

Masoor Dal Pulao is packed with nutrition. Like any other lentil, black lentil is packed with fibre and proteins that can keep you full and satisfied for a longer period. Kali Masoor dal is also low in calories, which makes it an excellent food option while losing those extra kilos.

2. Tasty

This recipe of Masoor Dal Pulao has various tastes, thanks to its flavorful ingredients. All the ingredients are pantry staples and essential to Indian cooking. You can easily pair this pulao recipe with vegetable raita or any pickle of your choice to enhance its taste.

3. Easy To Make

Masoor Dal Pulao is an easy pulao recipe that does not require any rocket science. This recipe has easy-to-follow steps and requires minimal ingredients from your pantry, which when combined, tastes amazing!

4. Versatile

This Masoor Dal Pulao recipe is extremely versatile. You can add several vegetables like chopped beans, carrots, potatoes, nutri nuggets, etc., to make it even more nutritious and tasty. You can also alter the spice levels of this pulao and make it less spicy to suit the taste levels of your kid.

Masoor Dal pulao uses basmati rice for preparation.

How To Make Masoor Dal Pulao At Home: Recipe To Make Easy Masoor Dal Pulao At Home

As mentioned above, Masoor Dal Pulao is easy to make and full of flavours. It requires minimal ingredients from your pantry and is wholesome. To make Masoor Dal Pulao, soak dal and basmati rice separately. Cook rice and in the meantime, prepare the masala for the pulao. Take a pan and cook tomatoes and onions along with whole and ground spices. Once done, add rice and dal to the pan. Cook until the ingredients are tender and flavorful. And it's done!





Will you try this easy Masoor Dal Pulao at home? Let us know in the comments below!