Who doesn't love paneer? It is our go-to food for any celebratory occasion. While many people might not enjoy yogurt or milk, paneer is one dairy product that people enjoy happily. For vegetarians, paneer is one of the best sources of protein! And the tastiest source as well! It is the one food that non-vegetarians and vegetarians love with equal passion and joy. Dishes like shahi paneer, paneer tikka, chilli paneer bring a smile to any and every foodie's face. Therefore, we have found another paneer recipe that we know you will love, and that is dhaba-style paneer curry.





Also Read: 11 Best Paneer Recipes | Easy Paneer Recipes | Popular Cottage Cheese Recipes





We all love dhaba ka khana, the tantalizing flavour of the spicy curries are what makes our mouth water. But we all can't visit a dhaba every time we crave their food! That is why we have found this delectable recipe of dhaba-style paneer that will bring you the best of dhaba flavour and paneer.

This is a spicy and creamy paneer curry.

How To Make Dhaba-Style Paneer:

Start by marinating paneer cubes in salt, chilli powder, garam masala, turmeric powder. In a pan, roast the paneer on medium flee in ghee. Take another pan, sauté cumin seeds, bay leaf, cinnamon sticks, crushed cardamom, cloves, peppercorns and dry red chillies in ghee. Add chopped onion to the masala, stir till the onions are golden. Add ginger, garlic, green chilli, coriander powder, Kashmiri red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder and gram flour. Mix in grated tomato and water to create a gravy. Pour in curd to make the gravy creamy. Finally, add the roasted paneer to the gravy and let it cook for few minutes, the curry is ready!





Click here for the step-by-step recipe of Dhaba-Style Paneer.





Serve this creamy and masaledaar dhaba-style paneer curry with steamed rice to have a wholesome meal. You can also pair it with tandoori roti or butter naan and you are ready for a party





Sounds delicious, right?! Recreate this recipe at home and tell us how you liked it in the comments section.









