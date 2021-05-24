If you are up for a quick cookie making session, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has an amazing recipe ready for you. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a recipe to make delicious coffee cookies. The best part is, this delicious snack can be made within minutes. For this particular recipe, Yasmin used only a handful of ingredients, such as egg yolk, peanut butter, jaggery syrup, cacao powder and chocolate chips. Through her Instagram handle, Yasmin shared an easy recipe video of the same.

How To Make 5-Min Coffee Cookie:

Put egg yolk, one tablespoon of peanut butter and two tablespoons of jaggery syrup in a bowl. Instead of jaggery syrup, one can also use maple syrup. Add one tablespoon of cacao powder to this mixture. Later, form a cookie shape by pouring it on a butter paper and sprinkle some chocolate chips. The last step is to bake it for five minutes and your coffee cookies are ready!

Earlier, Yasmin had shared a recipe to make lip-smacking gluten-free chocolate cookies. This vegan recipe was made with a richness of cookie butter, roasted almond flour, jaggery syrup, protein powder, vanilla extract, dark chocolate chips, and melted dark chocolate.





If you crave a healthier option sans chocolate then try out the recipe of diet cookies. They are made with semolina, ghee, jaggery, and butter. These cookies can serve as a perfect mid-meal snack option for those who are on a weight loss journey.





Another nutrition-filled dessert alternative is atta-walnut cookies. The goodness of walnuts, coffee powder, castor sugar, wheat flour, and butter are on the list of ingredients of this cookie.





You can also opt for the super-nourishing apple peanut bites, another recipe shared by Yasmin. All you have to do is decorate green apple wedges with peanut butter, granola, and dark chocolate. The quirky dessert can be served chilled.





So, out of these healthy and lip-smacking options, which one are you trying first? Tell us in the comments section below.