What's the first thing that pops up in your mind when somebody talks about South Indian food? Idli-sambhar? While some may add Vada, dosa and uttapam to the list. Considered as the signature dishes, these recipes are undoubtedly delicious and worth trying! Tamil Nadu is famous for its rich culture, heritage and extravagant chicken curries, parottas and sweet dishes like rava kesari, payasam et al, but not many of us know it has a lot to offer in the list of street-side snacks too. From Coimbatore's famous roadside kalan and puttu to Kozhi Urandai (chicken meatballs), every nook and corner of Tamil Nadu has something to offer.





In this article, we are going to talk about one such street-side recipe - egg Kalakki or Muttai Kalakki. It is similar to egg omelette but yet so different that will leave you wanting for more. Wondering how this type of egg omelette is different from the rest? Well, it is because of the additional spicy korma gravy. Be it chicken korma, or mutton korma, you can use any type of meat gravy into this - unique to each one's preference. So, without any further ado, let's learn about its recipe.





Here's how you can make Egg Kalakki | Egg Kalakki Recipe:

To begin with the recipe all you need is some eggs, korma gravy, black pepper, salt and coriander leaves.





Firstly, prepare the egg mixture. For this, pour eggs in a bowl, add the gravy along with salt required. Mix everything well and then pour the mixture on the tawa greased with oil. Let it sit there for about 8-10 seconds. You will notice the outer part to be cooked well while the inner part will be a little soft and mushy - That's how it should be.





Place the omelette on a plate, garnish it with coriander leaves and black pepper powder and voila, it's done!





Try this recipe in your next breakfast meal, share with your friends and family and let us know how you liked this Tamil-style omelette recipe.