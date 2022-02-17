Most of the days, we indulge in either dal chawal or any kind of roti and sabzi. Having that same taste almost every day gets boring for our taste buds. And that's when most of us usually resort to either ordering something from outside or making a complete feast at our home. Even though, creating a feast can be difficult, the end taste is always worth the effort! So, if you are also looking for a stellar recipe to amp up the flavour of your feast, here we bring you a recipe of mutton ka hara keema ! When it comes to non-vegetarian dishes, mutton is a top contender, and almost everyone has a favourite mutton dish that they can eat on any given day. However, if you want a quick and easy recipe, then keema is the best way to cook mutton.





This mutton ka hara keema recipe that we bring you today is a classic recipe from Mumbai. It's served with soft ladi buns and makes a delicious combination to have any day. This recipe is different from the regular mutton keema as the hara keema is made with fresh coriander and chilli paste. The mutton granules are cooked in a simple manner with only a few spices. This dish will be ready in a jiffy and will definitely give you indulgence in every bite! So, without waiting, let us check out the recipe for this yummy dish!

Mutton Ka Hara Keema Recipe: Here's How To Make Mutton Ka Hara Keema

First, in a pan, add some oil and ghee and heat it. Next, add the spices and ginger-garlic paste and cook until the raw smell is gone. Add the chopped onions too and cook until lightly pink. Next, throw in the minced mutton and cook until all the water has been dried out. Now add garam masala, red chilli powder and salt according to your taste. Cover and cook mutton for five minutes. Till then, make a fine paste of coriander and chillies in a blender. Add the green paste to the mutton and mix well. Once everything has been mixed well, garnish with some coriander leaves and mint leaves, and serve hot with buns!





For the full recipe of mutton ka hara keema, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked it!