September 26 is celebrated yearly as National Dumpling Day in the US, honouring a dish that has transcended its Asian origins to become a global favourite. Traditionally enjoyed in countries such as China and Japan, dumplings - small parcels of dough with yummy fillings - are now embraced worldwide. Made from a simple mixture of flour and water, dumplings can be prepared in various ways, including boiling, steaming, frying, or baking. Their versatility extends to the fillings as well, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.





Any delicious dumpling is incomplete without a flavourful dipping sauce. Without these dips, something seems missing even in an otherwise perfect dumpling. This National Dumpling Day 2024, we bring you five fantastic dipping sauces that will elevate your dumpling experience to a new level.

Here Are 5 Bursting-With-Flavours Dipping Sauces For Your Dumplings:

1. Chinese Hot Chili Oil Sauce

Chinese hot chilli oil sauce is a popular dipping sauce paired with Chinese dumplings. This mind-blowing dip can be prepared with just three ingredients. To make this sauce, you need 10 to 12 small dried chillies, 1/2 cup peanut oil and 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Cut off the stems of the dried chillies and remove the seeds. Chop the chillies into coarse flakes. Heat the oil in a pan and when it starts to cool (wait for about three minutes), add the chilly flakes. Leave in chilly flakes depending on how strong you want the spice in the sauce. Then strain out the oil (once it is cool) and store it in an airtight jar. You can store this dip in your fridge for up to a month.

2. Soy Ginger Sauce

The soy ginger sauce is popularly served with gyoza or pan-fried dumplings. It is full of flavour and takes only 5 minutes to make. You can recreate this sauce at home using just 4 ingredients - 1/4 cup light soy sauce, 2 teaspoons minced ginger, 1 pinch white pepper and Sesame oil, to taste. Combine all the ingredients and your yummy sauce is ready!

3. Thai Peanut Sauce

This is a thick, creamy and slightly spicy peanut sauce that pairs wonderfully well with dumplings. Take 1 cup unsalted dry roasted peanuts and blend these with 1/3 cup water, 2 cloves garlic, 1/2 teaspoon dark soy sauce, 2 teaspoons sesame oil, 2 tablespoons brown sugar, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/2 tablespoon lime juice, 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper and 1/3 cup coconut milk. Blend it all together till you get a smooth sauce. Serve and enjoy!

4. Black Bean-Peanut Butter Sauce

This thick, rich and salty-sweet-spicy sauce might just become your favourite dipping sauce. To make this dip, you need 4 tablespoons of fermented black bean paste, 2 tablespoons of creamy peanut butter, 2 tablespoons of maple syrup, and 4 teaspoons of chilli oil. Stir all ingredients together until emulsified. Add some water and whisk to attain the desired consistency. Enjoy!

5. Spicy Tomato Dip

Tomatoes make an excellent dip for all kinds of foods, including dumplings. This dip works well with all sorts of dumplings and momos. You can adjust the spice level based on your tolerance. To make this dip, you need 250g tomatoes, 2 cloves garlic, 2 slices ginger, 1 fresh chilli, 2-4 strands coriander, Salt to taste, 1 pinch sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon light soy sauce. Put tomato, garlic, ginger, chilli and coriander into the food processor. Blend to a smooth paste. Add salt, sugar and soy sauce. Mix well and serve.





Try all these yummy dips today and celebrate Dumpling Day 2024 with juicy and delicious dumplings. Enjoy!