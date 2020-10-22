Navratri 2020: How To Make Vrat-Friendly Arbi Ki Kadhi

If you are someone who is missing yummy Kadhi during Navratri, arbi can come to your rescue!

Navratri festivities have begun in full swing. The festival, wherein people celebrate and worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga, is considered as one of the biggest festivals in India. Many devotees observe nine-day ritualistic fasts (vrat) and refrain from consuming a host of food items, including pulses, whole grains, poultry, legumes and even common salt. Yet, it doesn't mean one cannot celebrate the festival with some mouth-watering dishes. There are certain permissible food items that one can consume while fasting and can prepare delicious delicacies with it.





Arbi (or colocasia) is one such root vegetable that one can consume even during the fasting season of Navratri. Think of yummy arbi tikkis, pakoras and so on! Arbi has a part nutty and part sweet flavour that can help us experiment with different kinds of tasty dishes, including rich Indian curries as well. Besides a great taste and texture, arbi comes with a variety of health benefits too. It is rich in fibre and antioxidants that can keep us satiated for long hours which might help during the fasting season.





Navratri 2020: Vrat-Friendly Arbi Ki Kadhi Recipe

If you are someone who loves a bowl of kadhi too much (just like us) and miss it while fasting, the versatile veggie can create a vrat-friendly kadhi too! Here we have arbi ki kadhi that is devoid of besan. The kadhi uses colocasia and water chestnut flour with chilli powder to make soft yet crispy pakoris and sour curd with rock salt to make a vrat-friendly kadhi. With a range of mouth-watering spices and herbs such as curry leave, cumin, ginger, red chilli powder and coriander powder, this kadhi recipe will win your heart instantly.

Find the full recipe of vrat-friendly arbi ki kadhi here.





You can also pair the kadhi with vrat-friendly samak ke chawal.





Try this hearty meal at home this Navratri and share your experience with us in the comments section below.







