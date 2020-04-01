Navratri 2020: When Is Ram Navami 2020? Date, Time, Significance And 5 Festive Recipes

The nine-day Hindu festival Navratri is perhaps one of the most significant festivals of the country. The festival celebrates nine manifestations of Goddess Durga. There are two widely celebrated Navrati per year, Chaitra Navratri and Sharad Navratri. This year Chaitra Navratri commenced on 25th March 2020, which would conclude with Ram Navami that falls on 2nd April this year. Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the Shukhla Paksha (bright half) in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.





Ram Navami 2020: Date, Puja Time And Mahurat

This year Ram Navami would be celebrated on 2nd April 2020.

Navami Tithi Begins - 03:40 AM on Apr 02, 2020

Navami Tithi Ends - 02:43 AM on Apr 03, 2020

Ram Navami Madhyayana Mahurat: 11:28 a.m to 1:56 p.m





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)





(Also Read: 13 Best Navratri Vrat Recipes | Popular Fast Recipes | Easy Vrat Recipes)





Significance of Ram Navami



According to legends, Ram Navami marks Lord Rama's birthday. Lord Rama was believed to be the seventh human incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who defeats Ravana in the epic battle of Ramayana. Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya to king Dashrat and queen Kaushalya. He was asked to go on exile for 14 years from where his wife Sita was abducted by Ravana. On the day of Ram Navami, Lord Ram, Laxman along with Goddess Sita are worshipped with a variety of offerings. On this pious day, Hindus also offer bhog to Goddess Durga and feed nine pre-pubescent girls a delectable fare of puri and chole. The ritual is called kanjak or kanya puja.

(Also Read: Navratri 2020: Date, Time Significance Of Chaitra Navratri , 5 Vrat-Friendly Dishes You'll Love)





5 Recipes You Can Prepare On Ram Navami



1. Kale Chane: Black chickpeas tossed up good in a pool of spices. There, we saw you slurping.







2. Sooji Halwa: Sweet and delectable, sooji halwa is one of the easiest treats you can prepare for the occasion. You can add more milk if you want the consistency a little more runny. You can add nuts and raisins to your halwa to add more texture.





3. Puri: Puffy and piping hot, that's how we like our puris don't we? Here's the recipe you were looking for!





4. Aloo Kadhi: A simple and soothing potato curry is a crowd-favourite and to make sure you do not go wrong with the classic, we have a recipe that is sure to impress.





5. Kheer: Nothing spells festive quite like kheer, this milk and rice pudding is a hit among all age groups. You can also top it with chunky nuts and dry fruits to make it even more droolworthy.





Happy Ram Navami 2020 to all of you!















