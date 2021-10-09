The Sharad Navratri 2021 celebrations are in full swing and many of us are well into fasting mode by now. For the uninitiated, devotees of Goddess Durga worship the nine forms of the goddess and observe a fast during this time. The fasting rules may slightly vary region wise but the intention is to follow a sattvic diet devoid of onion and garlic. While we are holding back on most of the savoury items, we tend to let go when it comes to sweet dishes. This can be especially problematic if you are dealing with diabetes or are a health conscious looking to lower sugar consumption. Keeping this in mind, we bring for you these five dessert recipes which are low on sugar and diabetic diet-friendly. Munch away to your heart's content with these easy healthy sweet treats.

Navratri 2021: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Sweets For Navratri Menu:

1. Two-in-one Phirni:

There is no way the sinful phirni could appear on this list, right? But here it is, a sugar-free phirni made with milk, almonds, cardamom, pista, and other ingredients. Click here for the recipe for a sugar-free phirni.

Navratri 2021: Sugar free dessert phirni

2. Faldhari Badam Barfi:

Barfis are one of the best Indian sweets, aren't they? Soft and decadent, these are a common feature in almost all vrat platters. But worry not, because, with this sugar-free badam barfi recipe, you can enjoy them to your heart's content. The dry fruits and mawa are enough to give this a light and healthy sweetness, read the detailed recipe here.

3. Vratwaale kheer:

Kheer is another quick and easy Indian dessert that we love to feast on every once in a while, but if you think you need to give up on the delicacy during the vrat time, here is a vratwaale kheer recipe to your rescue. The best part is that you can cook it in the natural sweetness of raisins and make it healthier. Click here for the recipe.

Navratri 2021: Sugar free vratwaale kheer

4. Dates and nuts ladoo:

These ladoos are healthy, nutritious, easy to make, and tastes just heavenly. Made with pitted dates and a mixture of nuts like almond, cashew nuts, walnuts, peanuts, and pistachio, these scrumptious ladoos are sure to be a hit amongst your friends and family. Click here for the recipe.





5. Pumpkin and apple halwa:

The soft and melt-in-the-mouth halwas are a must-have in most of our celebrations and occasions. Made in pure desi ghee with loads of dry fruits and whole spices, the pumpkin and apple halwa is another variation you must try this Navratri season. The natural sweetness in both the ingredients helps you eliminate sugar and also makes for a unique tasting sweet treat. Click here for the recipe.

Navratri 2021: Vrat friendly pumpkin apple halwa

There you have it, try these healthy sugar-free desserts this Navaratri 2021.

Happy Navratri 2021!