Let's admit, dieting takes a backseat during the festivities. We go on a bingeing spree and devour various delicious sweet and savoury dishes, further leading to unnecessary weight gain. India is celebrating Chaitra Navratri. The festivities began on April 13, 2021 and will end on April 21, 2021. Several devotees fast throughout these nine-days and eat satvik meals - one of the most popular foods being sabudana khichdi. Although it considered simple and light, sabudana is loaded with carbs that make up for the lost energy, owing to fasting. However, excess consumption of carbs may lead to gaining some extra kilos. What if we say, we have got you covered here!

We found a unique khichdi recipe that will help you enjoy the flavour, crunch and texture of sabudana khichdi, without adding any extra carb in it. How, you ask? All you need to do is tweak the recipe and replace sabudana pearls with freshly grated coconut. Sounds interesting, right? This recipe, shared by food vlogger Jyoti Dalmia on her YouTube channel 'Magic in my Food', also includes paneer instead of potatoes. These ingredients make this dish a potent source of healthy fats and protein. Without further ado, let's get set with the recipe.

How To Make Keto-Friendly Sabudana Khichdi | Low-Carb Sabudana Khichdi Recipe:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add jeera to it. Let it splutter.

2. Now add a few springs of curry leaves for aroma and peanuts for the crunch.

3. Add paneer cubes and cook for a while.

4. Add freshly grated coconut to kadhai and cook.

5. Add coconut milk and cook until the milk is absorbed. Add rock salt.

6. Add crushed roasted peanut and cook until the milk is completely absorbed.

7. When the milk is completely soaked and the khichdi dries up, transfer it to a bowl.

Serve it hot and enjoy a healthy and tasty vrat-friendly Keto khichdi in just a few minutes.

Watch the complete recipe video here:

Also Read: This Healthy Navratri Meal Plan Has 15 Vrat-Friendly Recipes To Try