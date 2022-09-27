Who doesn't love chaat? Soft bhallas and crispy papdis dunked in yogurt and sweet and tangy chutneys - this street-food delicacy is extremely popular and you'll find numerous vendors selling it in your neighbourhood. Just a bite of it is enough to leave anyone drooling. As Navratri festivities are going on in full swing, consumption of certain dishes is restricted during this time, one of them being chaat. However, what if we tell you that you can satisfy your chaat cravings during Navratri without compromising on its taste?





Chef Guntas took to Instagram to share a delectable sabudana tikki chaat recipe that is super easy to make. It is oozing with flavours and makes for a quick evening snack. "Who said fasting food has to be boring and unhealthy? This tikki chaat is full of flavour and the perfect alternative to satisfy all your cravings just in time for Navratri!" she added in the caption. So, without further ado, let's check out the recipe below:

Sabudana Tikki Chaat Recipe: How To Make Sabudana Tikki Chaat

First, take boiled sweet potatoes in a bowl and mash them nicely. Add soaked sabudana, chopped green chillies, coriander leaves, curry leaves, jeera powder, cumin powder, crushed peanuts, rock salt and lemon juice. Mix well.





Now, make small balls of the mixture and flatten them out to make tikkis. Cook them on low to medium heat with minimum oil on a flat pan until crispy and golden brown from both sides. Once done, arrange the tikkis in a plate, top it with sweetened yogurt, vrat-special green chutney, crushed peanuts, jeera powder, red chilli powder and pomegranate. Sabudana tikki chaat is ready! For the complete detailed recipe, watch the video below:

















Try this delicious recipe at home and let us know how it turned out in the comments section below.