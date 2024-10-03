Happy Navratri 2024! Navratri is a nine-day festival observed to pray to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The festivities are marked by going to melas, Garba nights, pandal hopping and observing fasts. If you are familiar with Navratri fasting, you may know all the common recipes like aloo-peanut chaat, sabudana khichdi, kuttu ki puri and so on. But what if we told you that you can enjoy your beloved momos while observing a fast? Yes, you read that right. By replacing flour with sabudana (sago) you can make yummy dumplings that include all vrat-friendly ingredients. Wait, there's more! These momos are purple in colour and look nothing short of a fancy meal. This recipe was shared by Chef Neha Deepak Shah on Instagram and has gone viral, with more than 20 million views.





"Vrat Waale Sabudana Momos! This is perfect for Navratri. It is non-fried, tastes delicious and is super easy too. Each household follows different beliefs and different set of rules. If you don't consume a certain ingredient, feel free to skip it and modify the recipes to suit you. Happy Navratri," the chef wrote in the caption.

Check out some reactions to these unique vrat-waale momos:

"Made this recently such a fab idea to covert it into a Navratri-friendly dish," an Instagram user wrote. Another added, "It looks so delicious and unique in texture that too without garlic and onion... hats off to ur creativity..will definitely try it."





A foodie said, "This is so innovative, going to share this with my mom haha." A cooking enthusiast chimed in, "Looks too yummy...Thinking of trying the same with a sweet filling."





Now let's learn how to make these yummy Navratri-special momos.

How To Make VratWaale Sabudana Momos | Navrati-Special Momos Recipe

To make these simple and delicious momos, you need 1 cup sabudana, 1 cup water, and some butterfly blue pea flowers (aparajita) for the blue-purple colour. First, boil the butterfly blue pea flowers in water to get that blue colour. Use this water to soak the sabudana. Make sure to soak sabudana for a good amount of time so that it softens.

For the filling, combine nicely crumbled paneer with finely chopped chillies, grated ginger, chopped coriander leaves, sendha namak (rock salt) and black pepper.





Now mash the soaked sabudana to make a dough. Mash it well to get the desired dough texture. Now flatten parts of the dough, add a small ball of the paneer filling and wrap the dough around it. Steam the momos for about 10 minutes. Garnish with coriander oil prepared using coriander, chillies, oil and sendha namak. Add some crushed peanuts and pomegranate seeds on top. Your Navratri momos are ready! You can also serve this with a vrat-friendly peanut chutney.





Will you try these Navratri momos at home? Share your views in the comments section.