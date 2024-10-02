The vibrant festival of Navratri is filled with divine energy. And what is a celebration without food? Definitely incomplete! Food plays a central role in the Navratri festivities, but the last-minute kitchen rush can be overwhelming. To make your celebrations stress-free, we have curated a delightful three-course menu featuring 12 mouth-watering recipes. From traditional snacks to satisfying main courses, ending with sweet treats and soothing drinks, this list covers it all. These easy-to-make dishes also adhere to Navratri's dietary guidelines, avoiding onion, garlic, and non-vegetarian ingredients.

Here Are Some Delectable, Hassle-Free Recipes That Are Sure To Delight Your Guests:

Starters

1. Vrat-Friendly Samosa

What better way to celebrate the festival of joy than with vrat-friendly samosas? This easy snack recipe is specially crafted for those observing the Navratri fast, avoiding wheat flour, regular salt, onion, and garlic. Recipe here.

2. Shakarkandi Tikki

This sweet and spicy snack is a must-serve for your guests, paired with some refreshing drinks. The sweet potato tikki also makes a great accompaniment to a cup of tea. Find out the recipe here.

3. Sabudana Bonda

This is a wholesome and quick snack for devotees who prefer light satvik meals. In addition to being a staple during Navratri, this dish offers multiple health benefits. Check out the recipe here.

Main Course

1. Kuttu Khichdi

Kuttu, also known as buckwheat, is a gluten-free pseudocereal. This recipe is similar to sabudana khichdi but uses buckwheat to create a flavourful and spicy Navratri dish. The recipe is here.

2. Aloo Ki Kadhi

This easy and light curry is made with potatoes, chillies, and singhare ka atta. It's a flavourful recipe for fasting, perfect for enjoying with khichdi or parathas for lunch or dinner. Check out the recipe here.

3. Falahari Dosa

If your guests have given up grains, cereals, pulses, and legumes during these fasts, Falahari dosa is the perfect option. This low-calorie dish is ideal when choices are limited. Find out the recipe here.

Drinks

1. Dates Milkshake

During Navratri fasts, we rely on healthy, nutrient-rich drinks. Date milkshakes will refresh your guests after their fasts while also providing valuable health benefits. Read on to know the recipe.

2. Jaswant Sherbat

The increased energy demands during this time require plenty of water. To prevent dehydration, a fragrant drink made with hibiscus flowers, milk, and lime juice can be highly beneficial. Find out the recipe here.

3. Green Mango Kulukki

Made with fresh green mangoes, this drink is both refreshing and hydrating, which is essential during the fasting period. Check out the recipe here.

Dessert

1. Sabudana Kheer

Ending a meal with something sweet is nothing new for Indians. During Navratri, sabudana kheer is the perfect sweet dish to enjoy. Here is the recipe.

2. Junnu Palu (Kharvas)

The Indian-style milk pudding is sure to delight guests at the end of the meal. This sweet treat is extremely popular in Maharashtra and is very easy to prepare. Follow the recipe here.

3. Grilled Almond Barfi

Want to enjoy something sweet but guilt-free? This easy badam recipe has you covered. Packed with the goodness of almonds and flavourful khoya, it makes a lovely sweet treat for your guests during Navratri celebrations. Check out the recipe here.

