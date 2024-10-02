During the sacred festival of Navratri, when fasting and devotion take center stage, these vegan satvik recipes offer a delightful way to nourish your body while staying true to your spiritual practices. The 10-minute Vegan Badam Halwa and Vegan Custard Apple Kheer are not only perfect for fasting, but also serve as wholesome offerings to the Goddess. Crafted with plant-based ingredients, these desserts provide rich flavors without any dairy, making them both delicious and mindful choices for this auspicious time. Embrace tradition with a compassionate twist and savor these easy, healthy treats during your Navratri celebrations. These divine Navratri Satvik Sweet Recipes are created by Saritha Sreedharan, a nutritionist and supporter of Veganuary India. She is also the author of the Whole Foods Plant-Based cookbook.

1. Vegan Badam Halwa:



Ingredients:

Almonds - 1 cup

Jaggery powder - 3/4 cup

Water - 1/2 cup

Cardamom powder -1/2 tsp

Saffron - few strands for flavour

Any nut milk - 1/2 cup

Blending: Powder almonds to fine powder, do not remove the peel.

Method:

Use a pan with a handle. Add all the above ingredients to the pan. Mix well. On medium heat, cook by stirring periodically.

As the almonds cook, the oils from the nuts are released, which is sufficient for the halwa. Cook till you get a halwa consistency. Transfer to a bowl while it is still warm.

Garnish with any crushed seeds. The halva can be stored for 3 days in a refrigerator.

You can choose to add fresh mango pulp (if it is in season) as a topping, as shown in the image.

Photo Credit: Chef Saritha Sreedharan

2. Vegan Sabudana Apple Kheer:

Ingredients:

Any nut milk - 2 cups

Sabudana - soaked 3/4 cup

Deseeded & mashed custard apple - 1 cup

Cardamom powder - 1/4 tsp

Saffron - a few strands for flavour

Mixed seeds, roasted - For garnish

Soaking: Soak sabudana in water for 3 to 4 hrs.

Method:

Heat a little oil in a pan and cook sabudana till they become transparent. Add thick nut milk, cardamom powder, saffron and mix well.

Let it to cook for a few minutes. Be careful to not boil the milk.

Remove from the heat and add mashed custard apple.

Serve in bowls and garnish with roasted mixed seeds.

About The Author: Chef Saritha Sreedharan is a Nutritionist and Supporter of Veganuary in India.